Dell U4323QE Display Leaked: 42.5″ IPS Panel, 4K Resolution, 90W USB Type-C With 15W Charging & 8W Speakers

IT Home discovered on the Singapore Dell website that the company had uploaded the instructions for the U4323QE display, which hasn't been released yet. This new display appears to have many similarities to its 32-inch display, but with a larger screen size and resolution.

Dell sells the UltraSharp 32-inch 4K USB-C Hub display on their website and through their partners for $859.99 (estimated at this time of writing). However, the company is close to revealing another UltraSharp model with a 42.5-inch display, the U4323QE display.

The screen type is an active matrix-TFT LCD technology with a panel type that offers in-plane switching technology. The aspect ratio is set to be 16:9 and offers 103.6 PPI. The viewing angle, both horizontally and vertically, is 178°. Dell's U4323QE display provides 350 nits of brightness, a contrast ratio of 1000:1, and a backlight LED. Gray to Gray response times vary between 8ms in standard modes and 5ms in fast mode and offer a color depth of 1.07 billion colors with a 95% sRGB color gamut. The maximum resolution is set to 3840 x 2160 at 60Hz. Power consumption will top at 250W while standby modes will be as low as 0.3W, as certified by ENERGY STAR standards.

Connections are vast, with two DisplayPort 1.4 ports, two HDMI 2.1 ports, one USB-C 4.0 upstream port (offering DisplayPort 1.4 HBR3 in two lanes and HBR2 in four switchable lanes and a PD of 90W), and USB 3.2 Gen2 10Gbps upstream. Additionally, it will offer three USB-C upstream ports that will support USB 3.2 Gen 2 10Gbps and KVM option, an analog 3.5mm audio line out jack, three USB-A (USB 3.2 Gen 2, 10Gbps) downstream, a single 1 USB-C (USB 3.2 Gen 2, 10 Gbps, 15 W) downstream, one USB-A (USB 3.2 Gen 2, 10 Gbps) downstream with BC 1.2, and one RJ45 (PXE boot, MAC address pass thru, WoL, 1 Gbps) quick access port. There are two internal speakers, but no microphone appears to be present.

The Dell U4323QE will offer tilt and swivel, but no pivoting which will present some hard cable management. Also, the display does meet the current VESA-compatible wall mounting capabilities.

The pricing and release date for the U4323QE is unknown, but you can find more information in the online product instruction manual.

News Sources: IT Home, Dell U4323QE instruction manual (PDF), Dell