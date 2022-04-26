Dell Latitude 9330 Goes Official with Premium Design and Powerful Hardware

The wait for powerful Intel 12th generation laptops is finally over as Dell has decided to introduce the Dell Latitude 9330, a powerful 2-in-1 that brings the latest Intel 12th generation processors up to i7, as well as VPro. With the new 2-in-1, Dell is clearly looking to aim the professional business users that are looking for the best of both worlds as the Latitude 9330 is able to deliver performance on both ends along with some really good entertainment.

The Dell Latitude 9330 is a Powerful 2-in-1 Made for Business Professionals

Aside from the powerful 12th generation Core processor, the Dell Latitude 9330 also brings up to 32 gigs of LPDDR5 onboard SDRAM. You are also getting Intel's Iris X graphics. On the front, you get a gorgeous 13.3", 16:10 QHD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 6. The display also offers 500 nits of brightness along with 100% sRGB coverage, which is going to be excellent for content creation and you are also getting Active Pen support in case you want to invest in a stylus.

For storage, the Dell Latitude 9330 has an NVMe SSD that goes up to 1TB as well as 256 gigs of self-encrypting drive for added security. You are also getting a fingerprint reader along with TPM 2.0 for added security, and yes, the laptop does run Windows 11 out of the box.













Moving further, the Dell Latitude 9330 also brings an FHD IR camera, 2x top firing speakers as well as 2x bottom-firing speakers, you also get 4x microphones as well as a universal audio jack. The laptop is powered by a 3-cell 50 Whr battery and can be charged by a range of USB Type-C adapters ranging from 65W to 90W.

You get Wi-Fi 6E, as well as Qualcomm Snapdragon X20 LTE-A, Bluetooth 5.2, and all the latest connectivity that you could hope for. For connectivity, the Dell Latitude 9330 brings 2x Thunderbolt 4.0 with Power Delivery and DisplayPort support. 1x USB Type-C 3.2 Gen2, 1x external uSIM card tray, and an audio jack.

The 2-in-1 has a starting weight of just 2.8 lbs, making it one of the lighter 2-in-1 notebooks available on the market.

Overall, the notebook serves as one of the best 12th generation offerings available in the market and is a clear indicator of what's to come next. We can only expect better laptops from various companies if they want to compete with the Dell Latitude 9330 as it already happens to be an excellent offering.