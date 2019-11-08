Death Stranding Will Be Released on Both Steam and the Epic Games Store

Last week it was revealed the initially-PS4-exclusive Death Stranding would be heading to PC in 2020, which, of course, immediately kicked off the speculation – which storefront would it be coming to? Will it be Steam or has the Epic Games Store snagged itself another high-profile exclusive? Well, it seems Kojima won’t be playing favorites!

Death Stranding can now be pre-purchased on Steam and the Epic Games Store. Neither page provides a lot of details, although both reiterate the game’s Summer 2020 release date. Of course, things can change in the coming months – there have been instances where a game was listed on Steam, but later opted for Epic exclusivity, but I have a feeling that’s not going to happen here. Kojima Productions have announced both the Steam and Epic Games Store releases.

Related RUINER and Nuclear Throne Are the Latest Free Games You Can Get via Epic Games Store

#DEATHSTRANDINGPCupdate!

Thank you for your great responses! The PC version of DEATH STRANDING, will be on Steam and Epic Games for early Summer 2020 release.

Pre-order starts today!

Steam - https://t.co/XbkbuAs2Tf

Epic Games Store - https://t.co/zkzSgHBrP2#kojimaproductions — Kojima Productions (@KojiPro2015_EN) November 8, 2019

This is the way it should be. I don’t have a dog in this fight, but 9 times out of 10 big PC releases should just come out on both Steam and Epic. Somehow haven’t been keeping up with Death Stranding? Here’s what the game is all about:

Death Stranding takes place in a future America that’s more divided than ever thanks to a series of deadly terrorist strikes. In an effort to try to bring the fractured country together the president’s daughter Amelie (played by Lindsay Wagner) attempted a cross-country journey in order to reconnect a series of communication relays and spread a message of unity. Unfortunately, Amelie didn’t quite make it to her destination, as she was captured by a terrorist group, Homo Demens, and their leader the “Man in the Golden Mask” (Troy Baker) in the West Coast settlement of Edge Knot City. As Norman Reedus’ character Sam Bridges it’s up to you to follow Amelie’s path, walking from East to West across America, reactivating communication nodes and contacting various isolated “Preppers” along the way. The necklace we’ve seen around Sam’s neck is a Q-PIP, basically a series of keys used to unlock Cryon communication terminals. Unlock enough terminals in an area and it will create a strand connecting that area to other areas. A detailed map will track how much of each area you’ve marked and the connections you’ve made with NPCs.

Death Stranding is out now on PS4. The PC version drops early summer of 2020.