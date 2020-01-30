Days Gone Patch 1.61 Greatly Cuts Down Install Size and Offers Optimization Improvements

Days Gone patch 1.61 addresses some issues with the game’s 1.6 update, packs optimization improvements and greatly reduces the install size for digital players.

The 1.61 update weighs in at more than 30GB and those owning the game digitally have the option to redownload the full Days Gone client. This will greatly free up hard drive space by bringing the install size down to roughly 38GB instead of the previous 60GB. According to Sony Bend, this will be a one-time download.

Twitch Prime Delivers Five New Games and Exotic Destiny 2 Loot

You’ll find the official release notes for the 1.61 patch down below.

Days Gone Patch 1.61 Release Notes A reminder that all the DLC challenges we released are planned to stay unlocked indefinitely. General Fixes The mission “Better to Light One Candle” bounty should able be obtained properly

General optimization towards certain missions

Scoring will properly apply when utilizing oxygen tanks in the “Reloaded” Challenge

The mission “The Anarchist Spy” will properly reset traps if you fail the mission

The mission “Out of Nowhere” helicopter’s light are been fixed

General optimization prior to playing before the game fully downloads

General improvements to optimization and stability

Days Gone is available now exclusively for PlayStation 4. The game has been the most-downloaded PS4 exclusive of 2019 on the official PS4 Store.