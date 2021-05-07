Days Gone PC Requirements are Very Reasonable, Game Won’t Support DLSS “At This Time”

The previously-PlayStation-exclusive open-world zombie game Days Gone will ride onto PC later this month, and Sony has revealed what kind of rig you’ll need to play. It seems Sony isn’t looking to push the PC particularly hard, as Recommended settings only require a GeForce GTX 1060 or Radeon RX 580. You can check out the full Minimum and Recommended settings, below.

Minimum

Recommended

An FAQ on developer SIE Bend Studio’s website answers a few other questions about Days Gone on PC, including whether there will the option for unlocked framerates (yes) and DLSS is supported (no, at least not “at this time.”) Check out some of the more interesting questions, below.

Will Days Gone include ultra-wide monitor support?

Days Gone on PC supports ultra-wide monitors for 21:9 and 32:9, including cinematics and UI.

Can I play Days Gone on PC at 60 FPS?

Days Gone on PC can be played at a targeted 60 FPS with the recommended specifications, or with unlocked framerate.

Does Days Gone support DLSS?

Days Gone on PC does not support DLSS at this time.

Will Days Gone on PC support ray tracing?

Days Gone on PC does not support ray tracing.

Will Days Gone include a Photo Mode?

Yes. Days Gone on PC includes the same Photo Mode from PlayStation, and now includes an upgraded Super Resolution feature to capture Days Gone in higher resolution.

Can you transfer your save file from PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 consoles to PC?

You will not be able to transfer your PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 save file to PC.

Will Days Gone on PC support Achievements?

Yes, Days Gone on PC fully supports Achievements.

Will I be able to change the field of view?

Days Gone on PC includes the option to change your field of view (FOV), up to a maximum of 100 degrees.

Will Days Gone on PC support keyboard and mouse, and key bindings?

Days Gone does support keyboard and mouse, and includes support with re-binding every action, including alternates and menu navigation. Plus, simultaneous keyboard/mouse and controller input.

What controllers will Days Gone support?

In addition to keyboard and mouse controls, Days Gone will support multiple 1st and 3rd party controllers including, the DualShock 4 (wired), DualSense (wired) and XBox controllers with native support. Steam input support (wired/wireless) with official Steam configurations include, DualShock 4 and 3rd party Sony DualShock controllers, DualSense, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Steam controller with absolute mouse for aiming, Nintendo Switch Pro and Generic Direct Input controllers.