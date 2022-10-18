DaVinci Resolve, the Powerful Video Editing Tool is Soon Coming to iPad Pro

Apple has finally revealed the much-hyped lineup of iPads including the latest iPad ProM2 iPad Pro Goes Official With Same Display Sizes as Before, New SoC, Wi-Fi 6E, and More which is powered by Apple's blazing-fast M2 chip. Now, it is safe to say that with the new hardware announcement, we are going to start hearing about some new software as well, and this news is about DaVinci Resolve finally making its way to the new iPad Pro.

This is not a rumor or a tip because Apple actually teased DaVinci Resolve coming to the iPad Pro in the press release as well as the official video.

DaVinci Resolve will Soon be Available on the Latest iPads. Allowing You to Edit Your Videos on the Go

Here is an excerpt from iPad Pro's press release,

“The breakthrough performance of M2 enhances an incredible selection of pro apps available on iPad, including DaVinci Resolve, Adobe Photoshop, Affinity Publisher 2 iPad, Octane X, uMake, and more.”

Sadly, DaVinci Resolve is not available on the iPad Pro just yet and on top of that, there is no word as to when the software will be making its way to the new iPad but it certainly is a nice and exciting one considering how Resolve is definitely one of the best video editing tools and with the power of Apple's M2 chip, we can expect the app to deliver a stellar overall experience that people normally want when it comes to video editing apps.

DaVinci Resolve for iPad……👀 pic.twitter.com/cizY7ehRvQ — Nagisa Ichikawa 🧠 (@nagiko726) October 18, 2022

“iPad Pro’s blazing performance takes your favorite apps further than ever. And powerful new apps are coming to iPad as well. DaVinci Resolve for iPad for color correction, editing, and visual effects…”

The aforementioned excerpt is from Apple's announcement video that you can check out below.

We have to wait and see which iPads are going to support DaVinci Resolve. Let us know if you are looking forward to having access to this powerful video editing tool on your iPad.