New Dark Souls III PC Overhaul Mod “Call of the Abyss” Packs a Darker Tone; Adds Bloodborne Enemies, Weapons, and More

A new Dark Souls III PC overhaul mod has been released, adding plenty of new weapons alongside Bloodborne foes, and making this Souls game even darker.

Created by several modders, the “Call of the Abyss” overhaul for the PC version of Dark Souls III is currently in alpha state. The mod adds or changes pretty much everything in the game, including items, spells, weapons, and enemies.

Additionally, this overhaul will pack a complete lighting overhaul, and all move sets within the game will be expanded by 8 to 10 moves. It’s quite an interesting project, but as already mentioned, the mod is in its alpha state. As such, users should expect bugs.

Dark Souls III PC players interested in trying out this mod can do so by downloading it from Nexusmods.

Dark Souls III is available globally now across PC and consoles. Created by FromSoftware, the fourth main Souls game, and the final installment in the Dark Souls trilogy, was released in 2016.

Developed by acclaimed Japanese developer FromSoftware and directed by Hidetaka Miyazaki, DARK SOULS III is the latest chapter in the critically acclaimed DARK SOULS series with its trademark sword and sorcery combat and rewarding action RPG gameplay. Players will travel across a wide variety of locations in an interconnected world of unrelenting challenge and deep RPG gameplay as they search for a way to survive the coming apocalypse.

