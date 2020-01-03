Daedalic CEO: PS5 Will Be Huge; I Think Microsoft Is Doing Some Things Better Than in the Past

Daedalic, the German studio known as a developer for Deponia and Blackguards and as a publisher for, recently snatched a multi-game deal with the Tolkien Estate to make games based on the Lord of the Rings novels, the first of which will be focused on Gollum.

In a featured article published on the latest EDGE magazine (February 2020, issue 341), a few Daedalic revealed plenty of juicy details on the Gollum game. They also shared brief comments on the big topic of the industry: Microsoft's and Sony's next-generation consoles.

Daedalic CEO Carsten Fichtelmann said:

I think Microsoft is doing some things better than they did in the past. And the PS5 will be huge.

Daedalic Game Designer Martin Wilkes went a little more in-depth with his comment, explaining how the specs of the Xbox Series X console will positively influence level design for instance.

I’ve only heard rumours about the [Xbox Series X] specs, and it’s huge – very fast Flash memory. Which excites me, of course, but I don’t think that’s relevant to this project, because we’re aiming for PC as well. Especially for level designers, though, that’s a dream come true, because we don’t have to concern ourselves with streaming corridors any more. I think that’s sometimes really painful – to squeeze down these otherwise beautiful, stunning environments because we need another corridor here.

It seems like the lips of game developers are slowly unsealing on PS5 and the Xbox Series X; Jonathan Blow recently shared a very brief comment, too. After all, we are now about eleven months away from the likely release dates of both consoles (the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One both launched in November 2013).

According to the latest rumors, in case you missed them, the PS5 could be targeting 9.2 teraflops while the Xbox Series X may be even more powerful at 12 teraflops. If that's indeed the case, it is fair to expect the Xbox Series X to be pricier than the PS5, while another low-end console (Xbox Series S?) could be priced more aggressively.