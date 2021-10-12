Cyberpunk 2077 New Vehicle Pack Introduces Some High Quality Vehicles
A new Cyberpunk 2077 vehicle pack has been released online, introducing new high-quality vehicles to the game.
The Dockworks Multi-Pack introduces plenty of great-looking vehicles to the game, such as a DeLorean DMC-12, an Arch Type-990R "Makure" bike, a gorgeous Italifield "Cala-Burn" and others.
How’s it going, Night City? Been a while, huh? Yeah, I know, I know, its been too long. But even so, I’ve been quite busy. And here, I present to you a collection of vehicle mods I’ve been working on for the past while, including some NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN mods!!
Please NOTE: There are likely going to be minor issues, visual oddities, etc. when using this mod.
The Cyberpunk 2077 Dockworks Multi-Pack can be downloaded from Nexus Mods.
Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia worldwide. The game will release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S on a yet to be confirmed release date.
Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure story set in Night City, a megalopolis
obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. You play as V, a mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant that is the key to immortality. You can customize your character’s cyberware, skillset and playstyle, and explore a vast city where the choices you make shape the story and the world around you.
Become a cyberpunk, an urban mercenary equipped with cybernetic enhancements and build your legend on the streets of Night City.
Enter the massive open world of Night City, a place that sets new standards in terms of visuals, complexity and depth.
Take the riskiest job of your life and go after a prototype implant that is the key to immortality.
