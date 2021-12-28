Cyberpunk 2077 New Mods Improve LOD and Reduce Texture Pop-In

New Cyberpunk 2077 mods that have been released online in the past few days bring some welcome improvements for the level of detail of distant objects and reduce texture pop-in.

The LOD Improvements mod includes a selection of different LOD settings that improve details for distant objects and reduce texture pop-in. Some of the settings can be a little extreme, such as the 10x draw distance increase, so the impact on performance will be noticeable on certain systems. The mod can be downloaded from Nexus Mods.

Parameters Affected: Background Distance

Regular Distance

Cinematic

Vehicle

Cinematic Vehicle Background and Regular distance seem to work well for your average environmental stuff.



Cinematic is what you want when characters have vanishing bodies/clothes at distance (such as with my alternate clothes mods) Cinematic 5x = Reduces invisible textures. Will still see pop-in/fadeout at VERY far distance.

Cinematic 10x = Reduces invisible textures. Clothes and body pop-in/fadeout negligible. Vehicle vs Cinematic Vehicle , from my understanding, governs the cars at distance (2D models) vs up-close (3D models) All 5X = raises the draw distance of ALL these parameters by 5 times the normal game settings.

All 10X = raises the draw distance of ALL these parameters by 10 times the normal game settings.

Other versions mix and match some of the parameters, but most users will want "All 5x" or "All 10X"

The Cyberpunk 2077 Improved Vegetation LODS mod, while less comprehensive than the LOD Improvements, also includes some improved vegetation textures that make quite a difference, as showcased in the comparison screenshots below. You can download this mod from Nexus Mods.





Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia. The game will release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S next year.