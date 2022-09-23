Cyberpunk 2077 New Mod Unlocks Additional Graphics Settings to Boost Performance on Weaker Systems

A new Cyberpunk 2077 mod that is now available for download unlocks additional graphics settings to improve performance, especially on weaker systems.

The Performance Boost for Potato PC mod is mainly aimed toward those with weaker systems that still want to enjoy the role-playing game by CD Projekt Red with decent performance and are willing to sacrifice visual quality to achieve decent results. Settings, unfortunately, aren't saved, so users will have to set everything up again every time they start the game.

How to use:

Launch the game. CyberEngineTweaks is going to ask you to assign a HotKey to open its menu. Do whatever suits you, something like the "End" button. My mod's menu will open along with CyberEngineTweaks' menu. Load your save file. Don't mess with the mod's settings before spawning, it might break some lighting effects. Once you've spawned into your world you can hit the HotKey you've assigned and start experimenting with all the settings!

Important notes:

Some settings are tagged with "Requires Reloading" as well as some other useful info. This means that you need to reload your save for them to take effect.

Cascade Shadows and Distant Shadows need to be enabled before loading to a different time of the day in order to avoid broken lighting.

Cascade Shadows and Distant Shadows may break lighting on really dark areas when it's daytime. Save, enable them, load the save for the changes to take effect.

Disabling weather will fix weird lighting when it's daytime (areas that are too dark or too bright). You need to disable cascade and distant shadows as well as the weather before reloading multiple times to take effect.

Default MaxStreamingDistance is set to 23170.251953 :O. You can mess with it but you should use it as a last resort because it is actually stopping geometry from existing I think lol. Min value I've set is 100 cause values lower than this would cause V to fall through the ground.

I have no idea what RuntimeTangentUpdate does.

I'm not sure if disabling AsyncCompute helps in my case, but people are saying it should help with old hardware.

The Cyberpunk 2077 Performance Boost for Potato PC mod can be downloaded from Nexus Mods.

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on PC,PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4,Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One and Google Stadia worldwide. The game's DLC expansion, Phantom Liberty, will release sometime in 2023.