Cyberpunk 2077 New Mod Overhauls the Phone Messages System

A new Cyberpunk 2077 mod that is now available for download overhauls and expands one of the game's systems.

The Phone Messages Overhaul mod, as the name implies, overhauls the phone messages system of the game, introducing more than 200 new messages for Judy Alvarez and more than 80 new messages for Jackie Welles.

Phone Messages OVERHAUL is a lore friendly rework and extension for the phone message system from the game.

Each character added to the mod will get new convos, new messages, romance extension (if applied) and much much more...

Some messages are linked to missions or previous choices so it is not possible to see all of them in one playthrough (unless you reload previous saves) Current extensions (and language): Judy ALVAREZ - more than 200 new messages (EN) Jackie WELLES - more than 80 new messages (EN)

The Cyberpunk 2077 Phone Messages Overhaul mod can be downloaded from Nexus Mods.

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Google Stadia worldwide.

