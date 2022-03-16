Cyberpunk 2077 New Mod Introduces Improved Explosions and Fire
A new Cyberpunk 2077 mod that has been released online further improves the game's visual with better explosions and fire.
The Better Explosions And Fire mod adds bump mapping and tweaks lighting for all explosions and fire effects, improving the way they look. The latest version of the mod, version 2.3, reworks and replaces missing large explosion and swirl textures.
Added bump mapping and adjusted lighting for all explosions. The effect is nothing short of breath taking. Explosions look truly next gen now. V1.0.
To install place the extracted archive file in your mod folder. This mod has no dependencies. Screenshots added.
V2.0 : Game fire effects have received the bump mapping and lighting adjustment treatment. I have taken into account comments from the community and tried not to add too much bump mapping. The fire looks great now and matches the explosions much better. Screenshots added. All feedback is appreciated.
Added v2.0 Smooth version.
Added v2.2 Reworked with spherical bump map 'filter' and improved lighting, reduced glitter effect.
V2.3 Reworked and replaced missing large explosion and swirl textures.
The Cyberpunk 2077 Better Explosions and Fire mod can be downloaded from Nexus Mods.
Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One and Google Stadia.
Cyberpunk 2077 is an open-world, action-adventure RPG set in the megalopolis of Night City, where you play as a cyberpunk mercenary wrapped up in a do-or-die fight for survival. Improved and featuring all-new free additional content, customize your character and playstyle as you take on jobs, build a reputation, and unlock upgrades. The relationships you forge and the choices you make will shape the story and the world around you. Legends are made here. What will yours be?
CREATE YOUR OWN CYBERPUNK
Become an urban outlaw equipped with cybernetic enhancements and build your legend on the streets of Night City.
EXPLORE THE CITY OF THE FUTURE
Night City is packed to the brim with things to do, places to see, and people to meet. And it’s up to you where to go, when to go, and how to get there.
BUILD YOUR LEGEND
Go on daring adventures and build relationships with unforgettable characters whose fates are shaped by the choices you make.
Products mentioned in this post
USD 32.72
USD 799.95
USD 749.99
The links above are affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, Wccftech.com may earn from qualifying purchases.
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter