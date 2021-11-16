Cyberpunk 2077 New Mod Introduces Fully-Functional Nano Drone

A new Cyberpunk 2077 mod that has been released online a few days ago introduces a brand new gameplay feature.

The Nano Drone mod adds a usable Nano Drone that can also be upgraded with enhanced functionality, such as the ability to open doors. The mod, unfortunately, is not compatible with controllers in its current version.

How to buy / upgrade: To buy the drone, visit any ripperdoc in the game world and open their shop window as usual. Hit the "NanoDrone" button above the player's head to open the buy window. (Purchases are stored with the save file)

After buying the Tier 1 version, you can repeat the above process to upgrade your drone up to Tier 4

Images of all the 4 Tiers stats can be found on this mod page's image section How to deploy / use: After having purchased the drone, hold down "Quick Melee" (Q) to deploy the drone (Needs to have at least 20% battery)

Press "C" to recall the drone. After being recalled, it will start to recharge its battery

Use your previously set input keys to control the drone

Use the scanning mode (Tab key, just like usual kiroshi eye scanner) to tag and hack objects / NPCs

Tier 3 of the drone unlocks the ability to open doors (Base cost of 8% battery for normal doors, 30% for locked ones)

Each hacking action with the drone (Quickhacks and door interaction) costs the base cost (RAM for Quickhacks) multiplied with the Quickhack cost multiplier (Higher drone tier: Lower cost)

When going beyond the drone's range (Higher drone tier: Higher Range) it will automatically be recalled after 5 seconds https://youtu.be/MCWSdMCaLeY

You can download the Cyberpunk 2077 Nando Drone mod from Nexus Mods.

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Google Stadia worldwide. The game will launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S sometime in 2022.