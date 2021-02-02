Cyberpunk 2077 New Mods Introduce Survival Mode, 120 New Quests

Two new Cyberpunk 2077 mods that have been released online recently expand the experience created by CD Projekt Red with new mechanics and content.

The first one of these two mods is the Survival Mode mod. This mod introduces new mechanics that require players to keep V fed and hydrated, giving a new purpose to food and drink items.

It introduces survival mechanics into the game. You must keep your character fed and hydrated to avoid bad things happening. This is very WORK IN PROGRESS and I'm looking for feedback on how to improve the mod. Let me know if the intervals for eating and drinking are too frequent, etc. Note that if your character reaches 0% in either thirst or food, you'll get a glitched screen effect until you hydrate/eat. Note: When consuming a food or drink item, there will be a slight delay before your nutrition/hydration bars are refilled. Also if you drink alcohol, it will dehydrate you and decrease your hydration level!

The second new Cyberpunk 2077 mod that expands gameplay is the Quest Mod, a mod that introduces 120 new Contract quests, 40 for each type of quest: Kill, Escort and Explore. This mod is still a work in progress, so there are some issues here and there.

A simple Quest Mod with 120 quests for now, (40 of each type)

Requires Cyber Engine Tweaks,

3 types of Contract:

- Kill Contract (Go to a specific location, kill the spawned NPC, escape the location area and press the Valid Contract key )

- Escort Contract (Take a target from a start location and escort him to an end location)

- Explore Contract (Go to a specific location, very cool way to explore the city) You choose a type of Contract, then you need to complete it.

You will be rewarded with money only, for now.

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Stadia worldwide.