Cyberpunk 2077 1.6 Update Won’t Include New Game Plus Mode, but Developer Is Looking Into It

New Game Plus mode is not coming to Cyberpunk 2077 with the next update due to the massive amount of rebalancing required, but the development team is still looking into it, despite the challenges.

Speaking on Twitter, CD Projekt Red Senior Community Manager Amelia "Lilayah" confirmed that the team will show quite a few things later today on the latest REDstreams, but New Game Plus won't be among them.

We have plans to show you quite a few cool things but NG+ is not one of them. — Amelia "Lilayah" (@Lilayaah) September 5, 2022

Cyberpunk 2077 Lead Level Designer Miles Tost further elaborated on the matter, highlighting how introducing a New Game Plus mode isn't just about allowing players to start the game again while keeping progress intact, as such a mode requires a massive amount of work:

It's rebalancing the entire game (enemies, equipment, items) and tons of testing/tweaking; there's many skill checks in gameplay and dialogues, what happens here? How'd we handle/balance attribute + perk points?

Does cyberware in early game break anything new - Can the player get to places with doublejump they shouldn't? What happens when you get your first Grip at Vik's but have gorilla fists? Part where you see the surgery with your hand may potentially need to be reworked entirely.

Do you keep your vehicles? How do we handle all those scenarios?

Some answers may even be simple, but for us we'd need to sweep the entire game to make sure a feature that touches on pretty much all aspects of it is done right.

It's sadly not a matter of just allowing you to start a new game with your existing V and calling it a day.

The door, however, hasn't been closed completely. Cyberpunk 2077 may get a New Game Plus mode in the future, as the developer is listening and investigating:

Just to name a few questions we'd need to answer.

Non of which are impossible, but you see how it is a lot more work than one may think on first glance.

We're listening and investigating. No promises however.

Cyberpunk 2077 is now available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Stadia worldwide.