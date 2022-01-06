CyberPowerPC reveals Tracer VI Edge Pro Liquid Cool Laptop Series, features an external liquid cooling system

CyberPowerPC, announces its Tracer VI Edge Pro Liquid Cool Series, featuring the addition of external advanced liquid cooling capabilities. The free-standing reservoir connects via the company's patented water-sealed quick release connector to the rear of the laptop, allowing for active liquid cooling of both the laptop graphics card and processor.

All Tracer series laptops feature a traditional heat pipe cooling solution, but what sets the Tracer VI Edge Pro Liquid Cool laptop apart from the others is that it has an additional liquid-cooled heat pipe that traverses across the primary heat sink, providing impressively higher cooling levels to allow users to maintain peak performance while limiting unwanted heat and noise normally occurring when the system is being stressed. Typical gaming laptops produce as much as 48 dBA of noise and both CPU and GPU temps can exceed 87º C (188.6º F). With the Tracer VI Edge Pro Liquid Cool laptop's external cooling system activated, users will be able to reduce noise as low as 35 dBA and lower the CPU and GPU temperatures to a cool 62º C (143.6º F).

CyberPowerPC's patented leak-proof quick-connect feature enables users to safely and efficiently connect and disconnect the laptop from the liquid cooling system to further maintain its thin and lightweight profile. The company's semi-open loop design with an external reservoir and pump unit allows users to refill the reservoir with coolant extremely easily. An added software interface is available allowing users to monitor the status of the liquid cool box including monitoring both fan and pump speeds.

The Tracer VI Edge Pro Liquid Cool features the latest in computing technology to assist users to achieve high-performance processing, giving them an upper hand over their opponents. The new CyberPowerPC laptop includes the new Intel 12th Gen Core mobile CPU series (Intel Core i9-12900HK), featuring 14 cores split between 6 performance cores and 8 efficiency cores, as well as a total of 20 threads, allowing the processor to outperform the competition through cooler processing and higher efficiency than previous CPUs.

The Tracer VI Edge Pro Liquid Cool laptop also utilizes the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30-Series, offering some of the highest graphics performance currently available to add visual realism and immersive gaming experiences achieved through NVIDIA's Ray-Tracing technology. NVIDIA technologies such as DLSS and Reflex additionally help to provide a competitive advantage professional gamers require.

The new Tracer VI Edge Pro Liquid Cool series brings along the pedigree that the Tracer series has been known for such as a slim 26.6mm height keeping it ultra-portable and compact. The laptop also features a 15.6” QHD 240Hz screen with a maximum resolution of 2560x1440 which is among the highest resolutions and refresh rate of any gaming laptop on the market and is ideal for gamers who rely on even the tiniest of details for a competitive advantage. Another exclusive feature to the Edge Pro models is the RGB LED backlit mechanical keyboard which provides tactile feedback similar to full-size mechanical keyboards.

Tracer VI Edge Pro Liquid Cool Gaming Laptop Specifications:

CPU: Intel Core i9-12900HK, 2.9GHz Base Clock, 5GHz boost clock, 14-Cores and 20 Threads

GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30-Series Graphics

Memory: Up to 64GB of DDR5 4800 MHz RAM SODIMM memory.

Display: 15.6” LED QHD, 240Hz up to 2560x1440 Resolution

Audio: 2 Built-In 2W speakers powered by Sound Blaster 6 Plus and built-in Digital microphone

Keyboard: Individually Backlit RBG LED Mechanical Keyboard

Pointing Device: Glass Trackpad

Storage: Up to 2 NVMe M.2 2280 storage expansion slots

Webcam: FHD+IR 1080p hybrid webcam

Power: Automatic switching 100/240 VAC power with a 6-Cell 8200mAh (93.48wh) Li-polymer Battery

Wireless Networking: Built-in WiFi 6 AX201 Wireless with 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax support

LAN Networking: up to 2500 Mb/sec RJ-45 LAN connectivity

I/O: HDMI 2.1 (4K 60Hz), (3) USB 3.1 Gen1 Type A, (1) USB 3.1 Gen2 Type C.

Dimensions: 360.2*243.5*26.6mm (display panel thickness=2.6mm)

Weight: Approximately 2.2 kg

Warranty: 1 Year Parts and Labor + Lifetime Technical Support

The Tracer VI Edge Pro Liquid Cool gaming laptop will launch in the first half of 2022 and have a starting manufacturer's retail price of $2699. Interested buyers will be able to find it available at CyberPowerPC.com and at select CyberPowerPC retail partners once it is released.