This One-of-a-Kind 2013 Mac Pro Was Made Using Red Anodized Aluminum & Customized by Industrial Designers Jony Ive and Marc Newson

Omar Sohail
Nov 15, 2022, 12:32 AM EST
A ‘trash can’ 2013 Mac Pro with a clean, red anodized aluminum finish is about the only model in existence, assuming that current owners have not given it their own fresh coat of paint. Thanks to the efforts of industrial designers Jony Ive and Marc Newson, this customized workstation certainly catches the eye.

The Customized Mac Pro Sold for Nearly $1 Million in an Auction

Apple’s former Chief Industrial Designer and Newson created the red Mac Pro exclusively for the (RED) Sotheby’s charity auction, and it sold for an eye-watering $977,000. Both individuals should pat themselves on the back for a job well done. As for the unique Mac Pro, Sotheby’s had this to say about it.

Related StoryOmar Sohail
10-Year-Old ‘Trash Can’ Mac Pro Yields Impressive Multi-Core Performance Against Apple’s M2

“The new Mac Pro is the most powerful, yet radical Mac that Apple has ever designed. Architected around an innovative, unified thermal core, the new Mac Pro features dual workstation graphics cards, the latest Xeon processors, ultra-fast flash storage, and incredibly high performance I/O. A precisely machined and polished enclosure houses this advanced technology in an extraordinary design that stands just 9.9 inches tall and 6.6 inches in diameter. This one-of-a-kind model, made with red anodised aluminium, has been crafted exclusively for the (RED) Auction.”

The specifications of the Mac Pro have not been mentioned, though Sotheby’s did say that it features an Intel Xeon processor. The server-grade workstation CPUs back in 2013 were available in 4-core and even 12-core configurations for the 2013 Mac Pro, so the overall performance will vary. Considering that the red-colored machine sold for nearly $1 million, it should feature the absolute best in computer hardware that was available nearly a decade ago.

Depending on the configuration, the ‘trash can’ Mac Pro is still an extremely capable machine, able to hold its own against modern-day silicon like the M1 and M2 in multi-core workloads. Considering the latest chipsets are extremely power-efficient, Apple could maybe one day resurrect this design, refine it somewhat, and launch it as an updated Mac Pro.

News Source: Sotheby’s

Mac Pro

