Crucial MX500 2TB SSD is Currently On Sale at Amazon!

Crucial's MX500 2TB SSD is on sale at Amazon taking 13% off the initial price. The MX500 2TB SSD offers faster speed than conventional HDD drives while keeping the 2.5" design, and offering amazing capacities.

The Crucial MX500 2TB SSD is on sale at Amazon for just $199.99

The MX500 has optimized performance with this SSD offering a 6 GB/s interface means that with this SSD as a boot drive, your system will boot insanely quick, along with allowing Windows to run amazingly fast and with little to no unresponsiveness. This performance is derived from the 6 GB/s transfer rate, which is possible due to the SATA 6.0 GB/s hardware interface. The adaptive pool of high-speed flash memory allows for the excellent price to performance ratio of this drive. The sequential read/writes up to 560/510 MB/s and random read and write speeds up to 95k/90k on all file types.

The reliability that the MX500 drives offer is fantastic, offering not only having been tried, tested, and proven but also having a decades-long legacy that provides the best combination of quality, performance, and security. The MX500, which uses a perfect combination of quality, allows for the drive to last longer than other SSD drives. The Integrated Power Loss Immunity preserves all of your data if the power ever unexpectedly gets shut off, along with the AES 256 hardware-based encryption keeps your data safe and secure from hackers and thieves.

MX500's SSD is easy to install, and if there are any questions, there are step-by-step installation instructions and step-by-step videos to be able to walk you through the installation process. Along with the step-by-step instructions, the MX500 comes with software that allows you to be able to clone a previous drive, the Acronis True Image software.

This SSD is on sale at Amazon, and the MX500 2TB SSD costs just $199.99, which is 13% off the usual price of $229.99. This deal makes this a good deal for an upgrade for a laptop, as this would make the laptop boot faster and be much more responsive. If you don't need to upgrade your laptop, this 2.5" drive would be a great addition to any PC system, if your case doesn't have a 2.5" drive slot this SSD does offer an adapter that will allow this SSD to fit in the standard 3.5" drive.