Creator Studio App by Facebook Launched for Android and iOS Users – Manage Page Content With Increased Flexibility

If you are a creator and you manage multiple pages on Facebook, then you must already be aware of Creator Studio. It is an app by Facebook that has been designed to aid publishers to manage content of all the pages in a more effective and efficient manner. Initially it was only available to users through its official website but now an app has also been launched for both Android and iOS users. So, if you are a creator, then this is great news for you. You can view, edit and manage all your content from any place at any time.

Creator Studio App Features

Creator Studio is a pretty handy application. It allows users to manage multiple Facebook pages at one time. It offers users various tools that can help create powerful content. You can schedule your posts, edit your posts and reply to comments easily. Engagement metrics are also at your disposal. You don’t have to specially visit your page and modify content there; you can now create and edit content directly from your feed. According to the company most of the features from the desktop version are available to users at this point in time, however, some of them are not yet available.

The app can be used for editing video titles, descriptions, deleting posts, publishing them, scheduling them etc. but you will not be able to create new posts on the mobile version.

You can even respond to any comments from your readers and viewers in real-time. Any comments and messages can be replied to directly using the Inbox in the app. You even get in-app notifications for any milestones that you have set. The app has pretty neat features especially if you are a content creator always on the go. It allows more flexibility than the desktop version and you no longer have to keep your laptop on you at all times in order to make timely updates or respond to fans.

According to the company,

“Beginning today, creators and publishers across the world will have access to the new Creator Studio app from Facebook. The app is an evolution of and mobile complement to Creator Studio, the desktop hub dedicated to helping creators and publishers manage their content, track performance, and connect meaningfully with their audiences on Facebook. The new experience offers the same actionable insights and meaningful engagement metrics, all from the ease of a mobile device.”

What do you think about this app?

Source: Introducing Creator Studio App from Facebook