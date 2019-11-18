Crazy Deal Brings Apple Watch Series 3 Price to $169

Grab a brand new Apple Watch Series 3 for just $169 today. This deal is available for a limited time only.

Apple Watch Series 3 Drops to $169 in Price, Save $30 and Own the World's Best Smartwatch

Say what you want about the Apple Watch, but if you use an iPhone then the best smartwatch for you is the Apple Watch. It's packed with features, offers the best software experience on a small display and is somewhat affordable if you look at the lower-end models.

Today, one of the lower-end models is cheaper than before, bringing the price down to just $169 instead of the usual $199. This means that you can become the owner of a brand new Apple Watch Series 3 while saving enough money in the process to buy yourself a new band. Or just put the save money in your pocket for something else.

The Series 3 in question is the smaller of the two variants available to buy - 38mm. It comes with a silver Aluminium case with a white sport band. And like I mentioned above, you can change the band to anything you like and there are thousands of options available if you know exactly where to look.

Gps

Optical heart sensor

Digital Crown

S3 with dual-core processor

Accelerometer and gyroscope

Swim proof

Watchos 6

Aluminum case

I will recommend picking up this deal right now if you are specifically looking for an Apple Watch Series 3. Despite its age, the Series 3 offers a very fast watchOS experience, and something which you won't find in Series 2 and Series 1 at all.

Buy Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 38mm) - Silver Aluminium Case with White Sport Band - Was $199, now just $169

