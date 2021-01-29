Corsairs Unveils The MP600 Gen4 PCIe x4 NVMe M.2 SSDs Featuring The MP600 CORE, MP600 PRO, & MP600 PRO Hydro X Edition

With PCIe 4.0 reaching the mainstream market on X570 and Z590 boards, everybody has been looking at the new speeds that can be achieved with NVMe SSDs. Corsair is prepared and has launched three Gen4 PCIe x4 NVMe M.2 Solid State Drives. The three drives are the MP600 CORE, MP600 PRO, and MP600 PRO Hydro X Edition with the latter of the drives including a preinstalled water block.

The MP600 PRO Hydro X Edition Features The XM2 Water Block Designed For M.2 SSDs

The star of the lineup here is obviously the MP600 PRO Hydro X Edition. It is the first CORSAIR M.2 SSD to include an integrated Hydro X Series XM2 Water Block. Very few brands offer SSD with a preinstalled water block, but Corsair isn't afraid to use unique cooling solutions with the Dominator RAM once feature a unique air cooler. The XM2 Water Block is also available separately and can be used on other M.2 SSDs with a 2280 form-factor.

The performance on the MP600 PRO is quite impressive and the drive itself is based on high-density 3D TLC NAND. It reaches up to 7,000MB/sec sequential read and 6,550MB/sec sequential write speeds, taking full advantage of PCIe 4.0. The MP600 PRO is available in 1TB and 2TB capacities immediately with a 4TB model coming soon, while the MP600 PRO Hydro X Edition comes in a 2TB capacity.







The lesser of the lineup is the MP600 CORE which doesn't feature the incredible speeds of the MP600 Pro but features a much more affordable price point. It is based on high-density 3D QLC NAND memory and reaches speeds of up to 4,950MB/sec sequential read and 3,950MB/sec sequential write. Another minor feature is the color difference in the heatsink which is a metallic grey vs the black seen on the MP600 Pro.

All three drives are backed by Corsair's 5-year warranty and are currently available for purchase. The MP600 Core in the 1TB capacity is $154.99 which is a $70 difference compared to the MP600 Pro in the 1TB capacity at a price point of $224.99. The MP600 PRO Hydro X Edition is only available in a 2TB capacity and costs $459.99.