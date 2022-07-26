Menu
Corsair Vengeance RGB DDR5 Memory Launched – Up To 6600 Mbps, Black & White Colors

Hassan Mujtaba
Jul 26, 2022

Corsair has launched its latest Vengeance RGB series DDR5 memory kits which come with up 6600 Mbps speeds in black or white colors.

Light the Way on DDR5 Performance – Introducing CORSAIR VENGEANCE RGB DDR5 Memory

Press Release: CORSAIR, a world leader in enthusiast components for gamers, creators, and PC builders, today announced VENGEANCE RGB DDR5 memory, equipping the celebrated VENGEANCE RGB, a top choice for performance enthusiasts, with DDR5 technology. Optimized for the latest gaming PCs and workstations, and available in black or white color options, these modules deliver sensational DDR5 performance with stunning RGB style.

Launching initially in speeds up to 6,400MT/s and capacities up to 32GB (2x16GB), with frequencies up to 6,600MT/s and 2x32GB kits available soon, VENGEANCE RGB DDR5 lights up your system with a modern new design illuminated by brilliant RGB while delivering the higher frequencies, greater capacities, and faster performance of DDR5.

VENGEANCE RGB DDR5 boasts dynamic, individually addressable ten-zone RGB lighting, encased in a panoramic light bar that wraps around the top of each module. The result is a seamless light array – highly visible from a wide range of angles – illuminating your system with vivid lighting effects. Powerful CORSAIR iCUE software enables customizable RGB lighting control for detailed, synchronized lighting with the rest of your iCUE-compatible setup – or unlocking even greater immersion with real-time RGB lighting integration when playing select games.

vengeance_rgb_ddr5_black_09
vengeance_rgb_ddr5_white_09
vengeance_rgb_ddr5_black_08
vengeance_rgb_ddr5_white_08
vengeance_rgb_ddr5_black_07
vengeance_rgb_ddr5_white_07
vengeance_rgb_ddr5_black_06
vengeance_rgb_ddr5_white_06
vengeance_rgb_ddr5_black_05
vengeance_rgb_ddr5_white_05
vengeance_rgb_ddr5_black_04
vengeance_rgb_ddr5_white_04
vengeance_rgb_ddr5_black_03
vengeance_rgb_ddr5_white_03
vengeance_rgb_ddr5_black_02
vengeance_rgb_ddr5_white_01
vengeance_rgb_ddr5_black_01
vengeance_rgb_ddr5_white_02
iCUE also saves custom Intel XMP 3.0 profiles to control your memory’s performance by app or task for maximizing efficiency, as well as controlling onboard voltage regulation to achieve more finely-tuned, stable overclocking than previous generations which relied on only motherboard BIOS control. With these software features at your command, you can take your system to unprecedented levels of performance on 12th Generation Intel Core processors and select Z690 motherboards.

As with all CORSAIR DDR5 memory, VENGEANCE RGB DDR5 modules are built with only hand-sorted, tightly-screened memory chips to ensure consistently high frequencies, atop performance PCBs for excellent signal quality and stability. Cooling these chips is a stylish solid aluminum heat spreader that efficiently conducts heat away from your memory while complementing your system’s modern aesthetic. A limited lifetime warranty grants you peace of mind that your new memory will last throughout your PC’s lifespan and future upgrades.

vengeance_rgb_ddr5_black_17
vengeance_rgb_ddr5_black_16
vengeance_rgb_ddr5_black_15
vengeance_rgb_ddr5_black_14
vengeance_rgb_ddr5_black_13
vengeance_rgb_ddr5_black_12
vengeance_rgb_ddr5_black_11
vengeance_rgb_ddr5_white_17
vengeance_rgb_ddr5_white_16
vengeance_rgb_ddr5_white_15
vengeance_rgb_ddr5_white_14
vengeance_rgb_ddr5_white_13
vengeance_rgb_ddr5_white_12
vengeance_rgb_ddr5_white_11
When it comes to cutting-edge memory performance and mesmerizing RGB to match, CORSAIR lights the way with VENGEANCE RGB DDR5. Custom Intel XMP 3.0 profiles will be available later this year.

Availability, Warranty, and Pricing

CORSAIR VENGEANCE RGB DDR5 Memory is available immediately from the CORSAIR webstore and the CORSAIR worldwide network of authorized retailers and distributors. For up-to-date availability information, please refer to the CORSAIR website or contact your local CORSAIR sales or PR representative.

CORSAIR VENGEANCE RGB DDR5 Memory is backed by a limited lifetime warranty, alongside the CORSAIR worldwide customer service and technical support network. For up-to-date pricing of CORSAIR VENGEANCE RGB DDR5 Memory, please refer to the CORSAIR website or contact your local CORSAIR sales or PR representative.

