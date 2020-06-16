Corsair Unveils The One a100 Compact Gaming PC That Features AMD Ryzen 3000 Series Processors

CORSAIR, a world leader in high-performance gaming peripherals and enthusiast components, today announced the launch of the new CORSAIR ONE a100 Compact Gaming PC, the first system in the award-winning CORSAIR ONE family of small-form-factor desktop PCs to feature a powerful AMD Ryzen 3000 Series processor. With the incredible single-threaded and multi-threaded performance of a 3rd Gen Ryzen CPU, GeForce RTX graphics from NVIDIA, and a wealth of premium CORSAIR components, the CORSAIR ONE a100 delivers outstanding productivity for content creation and extraordinary gaming experience in a refined chassis that takes up less desk space than a laptop.

The Corsair One a100 Can Have Up To AMD Ryzen 9 3950X

The new CORSAIR ONE a100 is available in three configurations, each equipped with a Ryzen 3000 Series processor, ranging from the 12-core, 24-thread AMD Ryzen 9 3900X to the 16-core, 32-thread AMD Ryzen 9 3950X CPU, utilizing Zen 2 architecture to boost performance and efficiency while gaming and running multiple demanding applications. Incredibly lifelike graphics are made possible by the amazing performance and real-time ray-tracing technology of an NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics card, up to a GeForce RTX 2080 Ti. Each CORSAIR ONE a100 is completed with a host of celebrated CORSAIR components, including 32GB of VENGEANCE LPX 3,200MHz DDR4 memory-optimized for AMD Ryzen 3000 and a Force MP600 NVMe M.2 SSD taking full advantage of PCIe 4.0 bandwidth. Like all CORSAIR ONE systems, the a100 is able to pack all of this immense power into a chassis that’s less than ¼ the volume of a conventional desktop PC, while still keeping temperatures in check, thanks to a patented convection-assisted liquid cooling system.

Today also sees the launch of the CORSAIR ONE i200, a powerful new Intel-based configuration of the system powered by a 10th generation Intel Core processor. Equipped with the new i9-10900K CPU, the i200 boasts 10 CPU cores and clock-speeds up to 5.3GHz, for blistering-fast single and multi-threaded performance. Paired with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Ti, the i200 is able to power today’s most demanding games at maximum settings and UHD resolution with ease and is the first CORSAIR ONE system to feature a high-bandwidth Thunderbolt 3 port. With more configuration options for CORSAIR’s flagship PC than ever before, there’s never been a better time to check out the tremendously powerful and unbelievably compact CORSAIR ONE.

The CORSAIR ONE a100 is available immediately from the CORSAIR webstore in North America and Europe. The CORSAIR ONE i200 is only available from the CORSAIR web store and the CORSAIR network of authorized retailers and distributors in North America.