CORSAIR has released the HS60 HAPTIC Stereo Gaming Headset with Haptic Bass delivers a haptic bass sound that gamers can feel with through the comfortable memory foam ear pads. This Stereo gaming headset utilizes custom-tuned 50 mm neodymium audio drivers to create the highest quality audio possible. This headset is currently available on the CORSAIR website for $129.99.

CORSAIR Releases The HS60 HAPTIC Stereo Gaming Headset with Haptic Bass that is currently available for the price of $129.99

The HS60 HAPTIC Stereo Gaming Headset with Haptic Bass is built not just for comfort but also for high durability. The high durability is provided by the aluminum construction, which can give this headset years of reliable use, while the adjustable memory foam ear cups provide exceptional comfort even for long gaming sessions.

Corsair Share Price Nears Record High As Wall Street Analysts Tout Extreme Optimism

This headset's design is a Camo color that has the base colors of White, Light Gray, and Dark Grey. This design makes this headset look fantastic and keep the player in the game with a design that matches various games, including Fortnite, Call of Duty: Warzone, and Many others!

The HS60 HAPTIC Stereo Gaming Headset with Haptic Bass features Taction technology, which allows this headset to pick up the lowest frequencies and offers higher accuracy. The strong bass sound allows the headset to stand out when compared to other headsets.

The HS60 HAPTIC Stereo Gaming Headset utilizes two 50 mm neodymium audio drivers that are custom-tuned to provide the best sound quality and offer compatibility with Windows Sonic Surround Sound for 360 degrees audio that keeps you immersed in the game.

This headset offers a haptic bass, which allows players to feel everything that they are doing in-game as if it is happening right next to them. This further immerses the player in the game they are playing, creating an incredibly immersive gamer experience.

This headset does come with a noise-canceling unidirectional microphone; this microphone reduces the ambient noise, which creates incredibly voice clarity. This microphone is also completely detachable, ensuring that it can be detached at a moment's notice if the user doesn't need the microphone.

CORSAIR's HS60 HAPTIC Stereo Gaming Headset with Haptic Bass is currently available on CORSAIR's website for the price of $129.99.