Corsair Releases New Hydro X Series Custom Cooling Starter Kits – A Kit Featuring Hardline Tubing

CORSAIR has released two new comprehensive kits in its Hydro X Series line of custom cooling parts: the CORSAIR XH305i RGB and XH303i RGB Custom Cooling Kits. Making custom cooling accessible even to beginners, these kits come with everything you need to build a stunning hardline loop for your PC, complete with an RGB CPU water block, single 360mm radiator, three RGB fans, PMMA clear hardline tubing, a hardline cutting/bending kit, fittings and adapters, and coolant.

The Corsair Hydro X XH305i RGB Kit features an XD5 RGB Pump/Reservoir Combo, while the Hydro X XH303i RGB Kit offers an XD3 RGB Pump/Reservoir Combo to drive compact custom cooling loops. Vibrant RGB lighting built into the XC7 CPU water block, Pump/Reservoir Combo, and RGB fans is controlled by an included CORSAIR iCUE Commander PRO Controller and CORSAIR iCUE software.

The Corsair XC7 RGB CPU Water Block is at the heart of either kit, compatible with Intel 1200 and 115X processors, and AMD AM4 processors. A high surface area XR5 360mm radiator efficiently dissipates heat from the CPU, transferred by the included XL5 clear coolant around the loop. The included XT Hardline cutting/bending kit contains a saw, bending mandrel, tube holder, and silicone insert, making it easy to create professional-looking loops with the addition of a heat source (not included).

For a full-sized loop, turn to the Corsair Hydro X XH305i RGB and its XD5 RGB Pump/Reservoir Combo, delivering a powerful flow rate from a Xylem D5 pump with PWM control and a 330ml reservoir. The XH305i includes three QL120 RGB PWM fans with quad light loops for mesmerizing lighting from any angle. The Corsair Hydro X XH303i RGB uses an XD3 RGB Pump/Reservoir Combo, powered by a DDC pump with PWM control and a 180ml reservoir. The XD3 RGB’s unique form-factor and size allow for compact custom cooling loops, accompanied by three SP120 RGB PRO PWM fans for strong cooling and great lighting.

Both kits include a CORSAIR iCUE Commander PRO Smart RGB Lighting and Fan Speed Controller, enabling intelligent control over your cooling through CORSAIR iCUE software. Use iCUE to adjust fan and pump settings, set automated fan curves, monitor real-time temperatures, customize RGB lighting, and synchronize it with all iCUE-compatible products in your setup.

The Corsair Hydro X XH305i RGB and Hydro X XH303i RGB kits are backed by a two-year warranty, alongside the CORSAIR worldwide customer service and technical support network. The XH305i RGB kit is $549.99 and the XH303i RGB kit is $479.99