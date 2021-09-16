Corsair Releases New PCIe Gen 4 NVMe M.2 MP600 PRO XT SSD

Last week, Corsair launched the MP600 PRO XT, their new fourth-generation PCIe Gen 4 NVMe M.2 SSD storage solution.

Corsair Announces The Launch Of Its Brand New MP600 PRO XT PCIe Gen 4 SSD

The new MP600 PRO XT is offered in capacities as large as 4TB, allowing the user a massive amount of space for any type of data in a small form-factor size. It boasts "incredible sustained performance" and also features an aluminum heat spreader pre-installed onto the M.2 SSD, a feature most standard SSD manufacturers do not offer.

The MP600 PRO XT boasts extreme performance paired with exceptional cooling and compatibility, breaking the 7,000MB/sec barrier with up to 7,100MB/sec sequential read and 6,800MB/sec sequential write speeds, as well as more than one million input/output operations per second (IOPS). The MP600 PRO XT is built with high-density 3D TLC NAND, delivering both great performance and endurance – up to 3,000TB Written. Leading-edge PCIe Gen4 technology ensures that your drive achieves maximum bandwidth, and backward-compatibility with PCIe Gen3 gives you the versatility to bring fast storage to a host of systems.





The MP600 PRO XT SSD by Corsair offers fantastic thermal limiting while performing any task. The high surface area of the heat spreader allows for efficient heat disbursement while reducing throttling. It is also compatible with Corsair's Hydro X Series XM2 water block. This allows for the user to keep temperatures of the SSD lower in addition to cooling the system and allowing for maximum performance. It is backed by a five-year warranty and Corsair's award-winning customer support team.

Corsair's MP600 PRO XT SSD is currently available through the Corsair website and authorized distributors and retailers.