Corsair Launches The Hydro X Series XG7 RGB GPU Water Blocks For Nvidia’s RTX 30 Series GPUs

As everyone already knows, there is a serious shortage of the latest hardware from Nvidia and AMD, but those who were lucky enough to get a GeForce RTX 30 Series should look into getting a premium cooling solution. Corsair may be one of the newer companies in the custom loop market, but they sure are doing a great job with the Hydro X Series. Corsair's latest additions to the Hydro X Series is the Hydro X Series XG7 RGB GPU range of Water Blocks. These water blocks are designed for the GeForce RTX 3080 and 3090 cards.

The Hydro X Series XG7 RGB GPU Waterblock Design Was Inspired By Corsair's DOMINATOR PLATINUM Memory

Everyone knows the immense power the latest RTX 30 Series cards possess and in order to reach its full potential, a high-quality cooling solution is in order. Corsair has decided to opt for a design that features over 50 high-density cooling fins with a custom machined CNC nickel-plated copper cold plate. The copper heat pipes within the cooler deliver coolant and dissipate heat. The block comes with a full-length aluminum shroud and backplate that fully protects the PCB. The block also comes with pre-applied thermal paste and thermal pads.

On top of doing an excellent job of cooling the graphics card, the XG7 RGB water block makes use of 16 Individually addressable RGB LEDs. The design of the card was inspired by one of Corsair's most notable products: the CORSAIR DOMINATOR PLATINUM RGB. A sleek yet vibrant design with a clear view of the coolant flowing through the block. All of the RGB LEDs can be controlled through CORSAIR iCUE using either CORSAIR iCUE Controller or via compatible motherboards using an included 5V ARGB adapter cable.

Corsair's Hydro X Series XG7 RGB GPU range of Water Blocks supports a diverse selection of RTX 30 Series cards including the GeForce RTX 3080 and 3090 Founders Edition, ASUS ROG STRIX, MSI VENTUS, and dozens of reference design graphics cards. The block is available for $169.99 and using iCUE, you can synchronize your water block with other Corsair parts and peripherals.