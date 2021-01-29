Corsair Adds The VENGEANCE RGB PRO SL To The VENGEANCE RGB PRO Lineup With A Slimmer 44mm Design

The original VENGEANCE RGB PRO design was well-received, available in both a white and a black color scheme, but Corsair saw an area where an improvement could be made. The VENGEANCE RGB PRO lineup is a lineup that combines functionality and design with a sleek and elegant look. The latest addition to the lineup is the VENGEANCE RGB PRO SL featuring a slimmer design compared to its older counterpart.

The 44mm Slim Design Is More Compatible With Beefier CPU Coolers

The key difference to its counterpart is the new height 44 mm down from 55 mm. This height cut was due to compatibility issues with larger air coolers. The new module also comes with some slight differences in the design. The module features up to 10 individually addressable RGB LEDs and an anodized aluminum heat spreader seen on its larger counterpart. The difference is in the perforations below the RGB lighting zone with a greater amount of perforations that are smaller. It still retains the option of a black or white color scheme.

The speeds on the modules are DDR4-3200 and DDR4-3600 that come with timings of 16-20-20-38 and 18-22-22-42, respectively. Both options require a DRAM voltage of 1.35V. The capacity of these kits goes up to 128GB in a quad-channel configuration with four 32GB modules. The other options are dual-channel 16GB and 32GB memory kits as well as a quad-channel 32GB memory kit. The Vengeance RGB Pro SL memory is optimized for both Intel and AMD platforms. On top of that, it features XMP 2.0 support for easy overclocking.

The lighting can be controlled and coordinated with other Corsair components and peripherals through Corsair's own iCUE software. The memory kits are also backed by Corsair's lifetime warranty and are currently available for purchase. The white version and black version are available on the Corsair Webstore.