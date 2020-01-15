Cooler Master Unveils a 850W SFX Power Supply!

Cooler Master has announced new additions to their PSU family, including the SFX Gold 850 SFX and the latest V series PSUs. Both of these will feature a variety of wattages to appeal to a broader audience at different price points. Cooler Master has also stated that they expect to release all of the new units later this year.

Need an SFX PSU that offers 850 watts of power, Cooler Master's SFX Gold PSU would be perfect for you!

The 850W SFX Gold unit is an imposing figure, and the SFX Gold comes with an 80 mm cooling fan that utilizes a fluid-dynamic bearing and will have a fully modular design that saves space by allowing any unneeded cables to be unplugged easily. If your small form factor build doesn't require 850 watts of power, this SFX power supply does come in smaller variants, starting at 550 watts and incrementing by 100 watts. Cooler Master has the 550-watt power supply priced at $110 with the 850-watt PSU, not costing much more, is just $140. All of the versions of these power supplies will offer a 10-year warranty as well. These power supplies are expected to be available in Q1 of 2020.

V Gold Updated and V Bronze for Larger PC systems

The V Gold Series is getting a version 2, which adds a few extra features like a white color option and a second EPS connector to connect more recent motherboard that comes with two of these connectors. The Pricing for the V Gold V2 PSUs will range from $90 for the 550-watt version and up to $120 for the 850-watt version, and this updated line is expected to be available in Q2 of 2020.

The V Bronze series of power supplies are designed for basic systems that don't require the higher efficiency that the V Gold series offers. The Bronze series also offers a 120 mm fan with a fan-off mode, a 5-year warranty, and a fully modular design. The pricing for this lineup of PSU is planned to have the 550-watt PSU cost just $69, with the 750-watt PSU projected to cost $90. These power supplies are expected to be the last one revealed, expected to be available in Q3 of 2020.