Cooler Master Announces the MasterAir G200P CPU Cooler & MasterFan MF120 Halo ARGB Fans

Cooler Master has introduced the MasterAir G200P and the MasterFan MF120 Halo ARGB case fan. The MasterAir G200P low profile CPU cooler is designed for small form factor cases, this CPU cooler measures just 39.4 in height which is perfect for MiniITX motherboards and MiniITX PC cases. The MasterFan MF120 Halo fan is a new series in the MasterFan family, provides a specific air cooling solutions ideal for CPU coolers and chassis in-take fans. The MasterFan MF120 Halo fan utilizes a dual loop addressable RGB lighting ensures the most vibrant display of color while generating powerful airflow.

Cooler Master is introducing both the MasterAir G200P CPU cooler and the MasterFan MF120 Halo ARGB fans

The MasterAir G200P CPU cooler utilizes two C-shaped heat pipe design, and this design has two specially shaped heat pipe design for an ultra-compact cooler that maximizes heat dissipation. This CPU cooler has its fin stack that is cooled by a 92 mm PWM fan with RGB lighting. This fan offers a variable fan speed from 800 RPM to 2,600 RPM. This fan rests on top of the heatsink's fin stack and pushes cold air through the heatsink cooling it while having the warmer air push out the sides of the fin stack.

Akasa Announces The Vegas Chroma CPU Cooler With ARGB Lighting







This CPU cooler is currently on sale at Amazon for $44.99.

The MasterFan MF120 Halo ARGB Fan

The MasterFan MF120 Halo fan utilizes both the dual loop addressable RGB lighting, which ensures the most vibrant display of color for your PC case, and the MF120 Halo is fitted with multiple layers of Cooler Master's exclusive noise reduction technologies. This perfect blend of fan blade design has been combined to cool your case and components while staying as quiet as possible.





The air balanced fan blade combined with the Waveshape blades, inspired by Jet Engine and Helicopter Blade, gives your system static air pressure without compromising airflow, which offers variable speed from 650 RPM to a max speed of 1,800 RPM. These fans have a noise range from 6 dBA at the quietest to the 30 dBA at the loudest.

The MasterFan MF120 Halo is currently on sale at Amazon either in a three-pack or you able to buy them individually. The three-pack of MasterFan MF120 Halo costs presently $64.99, and the individual fans cost $21.33 on Amazon.