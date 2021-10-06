Computex 2022 is Officially Happening, In-Person Event With International Exhibitor Registration Open Now

Computex 2022 is happening and will be an in-person event taking place between the 24th & 27th of May, 2022. The event will take place in Taipei at the Nangang Exhibition Center and international exhibitors can register from today.

Computex 2022 In-Person Event Is Officially A Go! Will Take Place Between 24th - 27th May in Taipei

Press Release: COMPUTEX 2022 is set to kick off from May 24 to 27 in the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 1 & 2, featuring Innovative Computing, Accelerating Intelligence, Digital Resilience, Connected X-Experience, Innovations and Startups, and Sustainability. This annual tech event will continue to lead in the discovery of the latest technology trends. Due to the pandemic, the annual physical show was canceled for two years, but COMPUTEX 2022 is back, and it is open for international exhibitor registration starting from October 6. In addition, the global warm-up tour, #COMPUTEXisEverywhere, will begin on November 18.

DOOM Eternal to Be Featured in NVIDIA’s Computex 2021 Keynote

As a co-organizer of COMPUTEX, TAITRA indicated that technology has demonstrated its importance in enabling business resilience in the past year, as society experienced challenges and witnessed an accelerated digital transformation in various industries. As a leading ICT trade show, COMPUTEX has embraced digital transformation and will return anew to bring a better exhibition experience to attendees.

#COMPUTEXisEverywhere, a global tour to outline the technology landscape

As a warm-up for COMPUTEX 2022, #COMPUTEXisEverywhere will offer critical technology and application solutions to the global technology ecosystem along with Taiwan’s top leading technology companies.

#COMPUTEXisEverywhere will be making its tour to United States, Spain, Singapore, UK, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Malaysia, Israel, and Germany. One of the latest events is Japan IT WEEK 2021. COMPUTEX will attend it at Makuhari Messe from October 27 to 29, exhibiting 30 d&i awards winning products.

By promoting Taiwanese technologies and innovations globally, COMPUTEX hopes to better engage with foreign partners for more opportunities. Stay tuned.

Register to exhibit at COMPUTEX and InnoVEX :