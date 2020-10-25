CompTIA Security Infrastructure Expert Bundle Discount Offer Will Expire In Less Than A Week – Avail now

Cybersecurity has quickly gained popularity over the past few years. As cybercriminals have become more artful, the need for security experts has increased exponentially. Wccftech is offering a massive discount offer on the CompTIA Security Infrastructure Expert Bundle for a few days. This is your chance to become an expert in an area that will help you make big bucks. So, are you ready to invest in something that has the potential to turn your career around?

CompTIA Security Infrastructure Expert Bundle Features

The bundle is extensive and contains 4 courses that will help you ace the CompTIA exams. These certifications will advance your career very quickly and you will never regret making this investment. Here are highlights of what the CompTIA Security Infrastructure Expert Bundle has in store for you:

CompTIA CASP+ (CAS-003)

Learn how to implement cryptographic techniques

Learn how to integrate advanced authentication & authorization techniques

Dive into implementing security in the systems & software development lifecycle.

Know how to respond to & recover from security incidents

CompTIA PenTest+ (PT0-001)

Dive into planning and scoping penetration tests

Explore conducting passive & active reconnaissance

Learn how to perform non-technical tests

Dive into analyzing vulnerabilities

CompTIA CySA+ (CS0-001)

Apply environmental reconnaissance techniques like OS fingerprinting & social media profiling

Analyze the results of network reconnaissance & recommend or implement countermeasures

Secure a corporate environment by scanning for vulnerabilities

Respond to cyber incidents w/ a forensics toolkit, maintain the chain of custody & analyze incident severity

CompTIA Security+ (SY0-501)

Provide operational, information, application & infrastructure level security

Explore securing networks to maintain availability, integrity & confidentiality of critical information

Operate within a set of rules, policies & regulations wherever applicable

Comprehend risk identification & mitigation

