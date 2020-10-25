CompTIA Security Infrastructure Expert Bundle Discount Offer Will Expire In Less Than A Week – Avail now
Cybersecurity has quickly gained popularity over the past few years. As cybercriminals have become more artful, the need for security experts has increased exponentially. Wccftech is offering a massive discount offer on the CompTIA Security Infrastructure Expert Bundle for a few days. This is your chance to become an expert in an area that will help you make big bucks. So, are you ready to invest in something that has the potential to turn your career around?
CompTIA Security Infrastructure Expert Bundle Features
The bundle is extensive and contains 4 courses that will help you ace the CompTIA exams. These certifications will advance your career very quickly and you will never regret making this investment. Here are highlights of what the CompTIA Security Infrastructure Expert Bundle has in store for you:
CompTIA CASP+ (CAS-003)
- Learn how to implement cryptographic techniques
- Learn how to integrate advanced authentication & authorization techniques
- Dive into implementing security in the systems & software development lifecycle.
Know how to respond to & recover from security incidents
CompTIA PenTest+ (PT0-001)
- Dive into planning and scoping penetration tests
- Explore conducting passive & active reconnaissance
- Learn how to perform non-technical tests
- Dive into analyzing vulnerabilities
CompTIA CySA+ (CS0-001)
- Apply environmental reconnaissance techniques like OS fingerprinting & social media profiling
- Analyze the results of network reconnaissance & recommend or implement countermeasures
- Secure a corporate environment by scanning for vulnerabilities
- Respond to cyber incidents w/ a forensics toolkit, maintain the chain of custody & analyze incident severity
CompTIA Security+ (SY0-501)
- Provide operational, information, application & infrastructure level security
- Explore securing networks to maintain availability, integrity & confidentiality of critical information
- Operate within a set of rules, policies & regulations wherever applicable
- Comprehend risk identification & mitigation
Important Details
- Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
- Access options: desktop & mobile
- Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
- Updates included
- Experience level required: all levels
Requirements
- Any device with basic specifications
Original Price CompTIA Security Infrastructure Expert Bundle: $1,180
Wccftech Discount Price CompTIA Security Infrastructure Expert Bundle: $29.99
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter