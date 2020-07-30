CompTIA Secure Infrastructure Specialist Bundle Is Up For A Massive Discount – Avail Now
Cybersecurity is not a joke. It is one of the most important needs of today and there is no way you can go on without it. If you are an IT professional and you are looking for new skills to develop, this is an area you need to explore. Wccftech is offering a limited time discount offer on the CompTIA Secure Infrastructure Specialist Bundle. The offer will expire in a week, so avail it as soon as you can.
CompTIA Secure Infrastructure Specialist Bundle features
The bundle is extensive and offers 93 hours of content on CompTIA A+, Network+ and Server+. This bundle is designed to help you ace certification exams and get started as a professional. Here are highlights of what the CompTIA Secure Infrastructure Specialist Bundle has in store for you:
CompTIA A+ Core (220-1001/220-1002)
- Support operating systems
- Install, configure, & maintain operating systems
- Maintain & troubleshoot Microsoft Windows
- Configure and troubleshoot network connections
- Manage users, workstations, & shared resources
- Implement client virtualization
CompTIA Network+ (N10-007)
- Describe the features of different network protocols & products for LANs, WANs, and wireless networks
- Understand the functions & features of TCP/IP addressing and protocols
- Identify threats to network security & appropriate countermeasures and controls
- Install & configure network cabling and appliances
- Manage, monitor, & troubleshoot networks
CompTIA Server+ (SK0-004)
- Plan, secure & maintain a variety of server equipment
- Address the changing server environment
- Deal w/ the latest technologies & trend
Important Details
- Length of time users can access this course: lifetime
- Access options: desktop & mobile
- Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
- Updates included
- Experience level required:
Requirements
- Any device with basic specifications
The courses have been designed by iCollege. Each course has been created by an expert with years of relevant experience, so you will be in safe hands.
Original Price CompTIA Secure Infrastructure Specialist Bundle: $1,180
Wccftech Discount Price CompTIA Secure Infrastructure Specialist Bundle: $39.99
