CompTIA Secure Cloud Professional Bundle Is Up For A Massive Limited Time Discount Offer – Avail Now

You can become a certified IT professional in a few days without having to worry about failing the exams. All you need is the right course material and you will be able to ace the exams in no time. Wccftech is going to help you achieve your goals and we are providing a limited time discount offer on the CompTIA Secure Cloud Professional Bundle. The offer will expire in a few days, so avail it right away.

CompTIA Secure Cloud Professional Bundle features

With the help of this bundle you will be able to optimize data infrastructures, networks and much more. With the help of this deal, you will be able to ace some of the most in-demand certifications in the world. The bundle includes two courses and each course has a lot to offer. Here are highlights of what the CompTIA Secure Cloud Professional Bundle has in store for you:

CompTIA Cloud+ (CV0-002)

Access 11+ hours of content 24/7

Get familiar w/ the new technologies supporting the changing cloud market

Analyze system requirements to successfully execute workload migrations to the cloud

Determine proper allocation of cloud resources & apply necessary changes

Troubleshoot capacity, automation, connectivity & security issues related to cloud implementations

CompTIA Security+ SY0-501

Access 27+ hours of content 24/7

Cover the essential principles for network security & risk management

Explore types of threats, attacks, & vulnerabilities

Discover networking technologies & tools

Important Details

Length of time users can access this course: lifetime

Access options: desktop & mobile

Certificate of completion included

Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase

Updates included

Experience level required:

Requirements

Any device with basic specifications

The courses have been designed by iCollege. This company has made a name for itself for providing some of the best courses and trainings in the market. All the courses have been designed by experts with years of relevant industry experience.

Original Price CompTIA Secure Cloud Professional Bundle: $590

Wccftech Discount Price CompTIA Secure Cloud Professional Bundle: $29.99