2-in-1 Compact Smart Fit Watch & Bluetooth Earpods Is Up For An Amazing Discount Offer For A Few Days – Avail Now

Technology is getting more and more compact every day. Everyday gadgets are adopting an increasing number of functionalities as well. The best one in my opinion is the smart watch. Smart watches are now offering music, heart rate checks, blood pressure checks, ability to attend calls and so much more. However, they can be a bit pricey. We are here to help you get the best at the best prices. Get an amazing discount offer on the 2-in-1 Compact Smart Fit Watch & Bluetooth Earpods. The offer is limited, so avail it right away.

2-in-1 Compact Smart Fit Watch & Bluetooth Earpods Features

With this amazing watch you can enjoy music while you keep a track of your fitness goals. The built-in pods ensure that you never go without them anymore. The watch offers features like pedometer, distance tracker, sleep monitor, calories counter, heart rate etc. Here are highlights of what the 2-in-1 Smart Fit Watch & Bluetooth Earpods has in store for you:

Track all your sports activity by selecting the activity you are doing & a preset tracking will start

Keep track of heart rate 24 hours a day

Monitor your Blood Pressure on-demand with a 7-day history stored in your App.

Receive notifications for your SMS, calls, & social accounts

Calculate calories burned based on activity

Track your route w/ GPS tracking technology

Specs

Color: black

Finish: matte

Materials: plastic

Dimensions: 0.5"H x 11"L x 2"W

Functions

o Pedometer

o GPS tracking

o Hear rate monitor

o Sleep monitor

o Calories counter

o Distance tracker

o Blood pressure monitor

o Blood oxygen monitor

o SMS/alarm alert

o Music control

Time: 12-hour format

Lightweight

Curved touch-sensor face

Charging time: 2 hours.

Usage when fully charged: 22 hours

Standby charge: 72 hours.

30 days of data storage

Manufacturer's 30-day warranty

Includes

2-in-1 Compact Smart Fit Watch & Bluetooth Earpods

Charging cable

Manual

Original Price 2-in-1 Compact Smart Fit Watch & Bluetooth Earpods: $159

Wccftech Discount Price 2-in-1 Compact Smart Fit Watch & Bluetooth Earpods: $69.99