Colorful reveals GeForce RTX 2060 12GB BattleAx Deluxe & iGame Ultra White graphics cards

Colorful introduces two new RTX 2060 series graphic cards on JD.com, exclusively through China. These two cards are based on the newest GPU offering from NVIDIA and through Colorful Technology's two most popular lines. Colorful's iGame Ultra White and BattleAx Deluxe now come in an RTX 2060 12GB card.

Colorful launches new versions of the iGame Ultra White and BattleAx Deluxe series GPUs utilizing the newest NVIDIA RTX 2060 12GB model

Colorful's new cards are not offered on the company's website at this time, nor were they originally released in a 6GB version. It is speculated that Colorful is using the cooling solutions for the RTX 3060 for the Turing-based cards.

Chinese GPU Maker, Jing Jiawei, commences JM9 chip production, first chip a far cry from NVIDIA’s GTX 1080’s performance

















The company's iGame Ultra White version of the RTX 2060 12GB is a high-end construction with the application of factory-overclocking through the use of an in-house overclocking button, located directly on the I/O section of the card. Website VideoCardz brings attention to readers that the iGame Ultra White and BattleAx Deluxe RTX 2060 12GB offer fewer display connections than what typical reference designs would have on the GPU, and also point out that there was never an official Founders Edition released for this series.

In other RTX 2060 6GB cards, the cards were decked out with 2x DisplayPort, HDMI, DVI, and USB Type-C connectors. However, the RTX 2060 12GB cards only use one DisplayPort, HDMI, and DVI port. The Colorful iGame Ultra White RTX 2060 12GB model has an overclocking speed of 1665 MHZ, while the BattleAx Deluxe model remains at a 1650 MHz boost clock.

Colorful's newest iGame Ultra White and BattleAx Deluxe GPUs have a shorter PCB and triple-fan cooling ability. Each is decked with single 8-pin power connections and is inspired by the TU106 GPU that offers 2176 CUDA cores. They utilize 12GB of GDDR6 memory with a bandwidth of 14 Gbps and are limited by the 192-bit bus on the cards.

Currently, the Colorful iGame Ultra White RTX 2060 12GB has an MSRP of 4,299 RMB, or 675 USD, while their BattleAx Deluxe model is retailing for 4,099 RMB, or 643 USD, which is 100 RMB higher than the original BattleAx graphics card.

Twitter user releases video showcasing mining factory with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Founder’s Edition GPUs sold on the “back end”

Colorful's newest graphic cards are also sold out on JD.com at the time of this writing.

Sources: JD.com, VideoCardz