Colorful Launches X15-AT Gaming Laptop with GeForce RTX 3060 GPU

Colorful Technology Company LTD has launched their X15-AT GeForce RTX 3060 gaming laptop, drawing their visual inspiration from the ancient Chinese thunder god, Leizhenzi, who is depicted near the trackpad on Colorful's new laptop.









The Colorful X15-AT lightweight gaming laptop utilizes the GeForce RTX 3060 GPU technology, the eleventh generation Intel Core i7-11800H 8-core (16 threads) processor based on Intel 10nm SuperFin technology, a 15.6" 144Hz refresh rate display, 300 nits for powerful illumination, a micro-edge design allowing more room for the display, and complete sRGB gamut. Wi-Fi is not a problem with the Colorful X15-AT laptop as it uses Wi-Fi 6 for fast connection speeds — up to 2400 Mbps — along with it's very vibrant display.

Thunderbolt 4 connectivity helps to reach 40GB of transfer speeds, and with the X15-AT utilizing Storm Blade 3.0 enlarged cooling blades on the dual high-speed fans, complete with four cooling vents, five heat pipes and a supercharged heatsink. Their user-controlled supercooling, simply named Freezing Mode, can be operated by a keyboard shortcut, pressing Fn + 1 keys on the laptop. Speaking of the keyboard, because this is a gaming laptop, Colorful has helped their consumers by creating an anti-skid keyboard for efficiency when playing even the most intense games. Compared to their previous laptop models, Colorful has added a more spacious area on their trackpad and showcases a RGB backlit keyboard design, offering fifteen different customizable light modes.

The Colorful x15-AT GeForce RTX 3060 runs with a boost clock of 4.6 GHz, 16 gigabytes of DDR4 3200MHz upgradeable memory (as high as 64 gigabytes) and a 512 gigabyte NVMe solid state drive.

Weighing in at 1.93 kilograms and covered in a 23.9 millimeter thick aluminum chassis, making this extremely lightweight, Colorful Technology Company LTD has gone to great lengths for an ultimate gaming experience unlike any of other gaming laptop.

Colorful's X15-AT GeForce RTX 3060 gaming laptop is $1199, first launching in the APAC region, with other areas receiving the gaming laptop in the future.

About Colorful Technology Company LTD:

[...]Colorful covers product line of motherboards, graphics cards, all-in-one PC, memory & SSD, industrial server, computer case, power supply, Hi-Fi player, industrial integration solution and services with over 24 years of experience delivering quality products garnering a brilliant reputation amongst its customers.

Source: VideoCardz, Colorful