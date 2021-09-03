CoD: Black Ops Cold War/Warzone Season 5 Refresh Adds Judge Dredd, The Numbers Event, More

We’re around a month into Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War/Warzone Season 5, and as usual, Activision is preparing to “Reload” the season with more content. The update is an eclectic one, including The Numbers event Activision has been teasing for a while, the 50v50 Clash mode in Warzone, and yes, Judge Dredd skins! Be the law when the update drops next week. You can check out a roadmap to the upcoming CoD: Black Ops Cold War/Warzone content below (click the image for full resolution).

Here’s everything you can expect from CoD: Black Ops Cold War/Warzone Season 5 Reloaded:

CoD: Black Ops Cold War Content New Map: Zoo First seen in the original Black Ops’ Escalation DLC pack in 2011, Zoo is a medium-sized map specifically designed for 6v6 game modes in Black Ops Cold War, trimming the playable space down to its main animal exhibit and park area for Multiplayer. New Multiplayer Mode: Demolition After a hiatus since Season Three of Modern Warfare in 2020, Demolition is back for Black Ops Cold War! First introduced in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2009), this game mode is akin to a respawn-enabled, amped-up Search and Destroy. In Demolition, one team of attackers attempts to destroy a pair of bombsites while defenders must prevent the detonations. All-out chaos ensues when time is extended after the first bomb site is destroyed, and both teams have a chance to play offense and defense before the match ends. If there is a tie, expect even more madness: a single neutral bomb site becomes active, with the first team to detonate it winning the match. New Zombies Outbreak Region: Armada Located in the North Atlantic Ocean, Armada was the site of NATO and Warsaw Pact skirmishes over a sunken prototype nuclear submarine. With the Dark Aether spreading into the Atlantic, it seems nuclear armaments weren’t the only volatile element in the area. A dimensional rift has caused an intense energy spike, making the area rich in Aetherium Crystals, Essence... and the ravenous undead. Expect to take on Objectives and World Events on the high seas in this new Region custom-tailored for Outbreak, including a new World Event for those looking to bolster their loadouts. New World Event in Outbreak Across the Outbreak Zones, Requiem is reporting the presence of a new chest type alongside the usual small, medium, large, and golden varieties: the mysterious Black Chest. Much like previous World Events found throughout the Regions, the exact details of this event are for Requiem agents to discover. Once they do, they may find the reward far outweighs the risk… Rampage Inducer in Round-Based Maps Appearing as an orange Essence canister in the starting area, the Rampage Inducer will temporarily ramp up the difficulty to Cranked-level proportions if all members of a squad agree to take on the challenge. Once activated, this canister will speed up zombie spawn rates and cause all zombies to sprint endlessly until Round 20, turning up the action until the second major round milestone is reached… or a total squad wipe long before then. New Onslaught Content and Weapon Blueprint Reward (PlayStation) Onslaught receives a new map and narrative Intel with Onslaught Drive-In, as well as a new limited-time mode: Diminishing Light, a hectic twist on the traditional formula where the circle shrinks over time. If the Orb collapses on itself, it will implode and destroy you and your duo partner – shoot it to slow down the shrink rate or collect clock power-ups to pause the collapse. Completing Surges will revert the Orb to its original size, and these are key to earning a brand-new Weapon Blueprint. Those who conquer 30 Surges in this limited-time mode will earn the “Soviet Red” Legendary Assault Rifle Blueprint (shown above), which is based on the reliable AK-47 rifle and features plenty of high-level attachments.

Warzone Content New Warzone Mode: Clash 50v50 combat is back in Warzone. Building off Warzone Rumble, a deathmatch based in Verdansk, Clash takes select areas from this massive map and pits two teams of 50 v 50 against each other in an unlimited respawn fight to 500 points. Earn points by eliminating enemies and completing Contracts for in-match rewards and collect powerups from defeated enemies that give gaming-changing abilities. This is Team Deathmatch on an epic scale, with all your loadouts accessible, along with the Ping and Armor System, Cash, Buy Stations, and Vehicles from the regular Battle Royale and Plunder modes. New Warzone Mode: Iron Trials ’84 Do you consider yourself a Tier One Operator of the highest caliber? Now’s the chance to prove it: Only the strongest survive in the toughest Battle Royale mode to ever come to Verdansk! Flex your mastery over the entire arsenal of weapons, prove you can handle any firefight with any type of armament, and earn an exclusive Calling Card to prove your mettle. The rules have changed. Here how the mode works: Health and Regeneration: An iron will and a serious constitution is needed to survive, so expect your base health to be increased, and your health regen rate to be changed too. This is set to affect the feel of combat, time to kill, weapon, Perk, and Equipment viability as the entire game is effectively altered!

Loadouts: There are no free passes in this mode! Complementary Loadout Drops have been removed, meaning you’ll need to purchase your preferred weaponry. The cost at a Buy Station has risen, too.

Gulag: The Gulag is open, but the emphasis is on a one-on-one skillful takedown against your opponent. No akimbo. No semi-auto or fully-auto shotguns. Almost no tactical equipment. The only thing standing between you and redeployment is the agility of your trigger finger. Win the Gulag? Then you can drop back into Verdansk… with whatever weapon and equipment you were carrying at the end of your Gulag bout!

Supplemental: Also expect additional changes to environmental elements and a variety of important aspects that impact your Warzone experience. More expansive intel available soon.

Classified Weapons: Be certain you [[REDACTED]] as these can [[REDACTED]], critical information we hope won’t get [[REDACTED]].

There’s no participation trophy for this mode, soldier: Only those placing first will receive the exclusive Calling Card!

CoD: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Content The Numbers Event Initially installed at the start of the season, the Mobile Broadcast Stations around Verdansk will soon begin amplifying the “Dragovich Program” tapes – A.K.A. the Numbers broadcasts – across the region. These are the focus of The Numbers Event, an upcoming limited-time reward stream for Operators brave enough to investigate these trucks placed by Perseus. This limited-time event will begin on September 21 at 10 AM PT. Although Operators have recently reported odd noises and sights when near them, there are two incentives for anyone willing to interact with these Mobile Broadcast Stations: The first is an instant $2,000 Cash bonus in the current match, more than enough for a set of Armor Plates at a Buy Station. The second is directly tied to the limited-time Numbers Event: for each unique Mobile Broadcast Station activated during the event, you will receive an exclusive reward such as a Sticker, Calling Card, or Charm, in addition to some XP. In addition to the nine challenges in Warzone centered around the Mobile Broadcast Stations, the Numbers Event also includes a set of nine challenges within Black Ops Cold War based around new maps and modes for Season Five Reloaded. Through these challenges, you can unlock even more cosmetic rewards, as well as another arcade cabinet game for your Black Ops Cold War collection. While this prize is a secret, here’s our key hint: there are no Billy Club patches for those who play this retro arcade classic and hit 35,000 score or more. New Operators Hudson: NATO (In-Season) After having Adler and Woods handle the dirty work against Perseus up until this point, Special Agent Jason Hudson is ready to finish the fight once and for all, even if it means taking a detour into the Dark Aether. Get Hudson as part of an upcoming Store Bundle along with three Legendary Weapon Blueprints and more, to be released following the launch of Season Five Reloaded. Judge Dredd Operator Skins for Beck Available for Limited Time (In-Season) Later in the season, the limited-time Tracer Pack: Judge Dredd Store Bundle will become available to purchase. The Bundle includes two new Legendary Operator Skins for Beck: “Judge Dredd” and “Comic Strip,” a black-and-white cel-shaded variant of the lawful bringer of justice. In addition to these two Skins, the Bundle includes three Weapon Blueprints: the “Quick Judgement” SMG, the “Arbitrator Rifle” Assault Rifle, and the “Lawgiver” Pistol, based on the standard-issue weapon given to all Judges (note: no palm print needed to operate). It also has the “Incendiary” Finishing Move, “Book of Law” Weapon Charm, “Judge’s Watch” Wrist Accessory, and an Animated Calling Card and Emblem. New Melee Weapon – The Sai Those who complete all nine challenges within Warzone OR Black Ops Cold War during the event will receive a new functional melee weapon: the Sai. This dual-wield Melee weapon, often used in stealthy martial arts, is the first ever functional weapon to be awarded via limited-time event. Its lightweight design allows for improved agility and fast attacks, which is great for taking out zombies or the competition in Multiplayer and Warzone. New Limited-Time Outbreak Mode for Hardcore Agents: Survival (In-Season) This limited-time Outbreak mode amps up the survival horror aspect of the Zombies experience, fundamentally changing Outbreak to make it a truly punishing-yet-rewarding challenge. Operators will only bring in the Field Upgrade from their starting Loadout, with their primary weapon being replaced with a single 1911 handgun. Once boots hit the ground in a random Region, more modifiers become clear: the mini-map and overhead map are disabled, music is turned off, and the HUD displays little intel. Whenever an Operator takes damage, there is no auto-regeneration to save them. Instead, they must find a brand-new item – Food – to heal.

ROGUE TRANSMISSION INCOMING… As this announcement was drafted, HQ has received the preceding image (above). Perhaps Raven Software will help make sense of this in their incoming patch notes. This is not the only intel we received – here’s what another source, who is deeply embedded within NATO, sent us: As The Numbers Event goes online, intel suggests that [[REDACTED]] are under Verdansk and that [[REDACTED]] has gone AWOL – their position is reportedly related to coordinates for these [[REDACTED]]. This has led NATO to send in Special Agent [[REDACTED]] to stop this unauthorized operation, as it could jeopardize the agency in discovering and stopping [[REDACTED]].

California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) has filed suit against Activision Blizzard, alleging widespread gender-based discrimination and sexual harassment at the Call of Duty publisher. You can get more detail on that unfolding story here.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is available now on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5. Warzone is available on PC, Xbox One, and PS4, and playable on next-gen consoles via backward compatibility. The Season 5 refresh arrives on September 9.