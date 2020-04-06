Beginner Cloud Architect Professional Training Bundle Ft. Azure & AWS Is Up For A Massive Discount For A Limited Time – Avail Now
Are you sitting at home and googling activities to do? How about you do something that is going to help your career in the long-term? Wccftech is offering a limited time discount offer on the Beginner Cloud Architect Professional Training Bundle Ft. Azure & AWS. The offer will expire really soon, so you should avail it as soon as you can. With this amazing bundle you will become an expert in just a few hours.
Beginner Cloud Architect Professional Training Bundle Ft. Azure & AWS features
The bundle includes 7 amazing courses. Each course has something unique to offer. In just a few hours you will be able to become an expert in various areas. Your time at home will be a whole lot more interesting and productive with the help of these courses. All the courses have been designed by experts with years of relevant industry experience. The courses are interactive and easy to understand and you will never regret investing your time and money. Here are highlights of what the Beginner Cloud Architect Professional Training Bundle Ft. Azure & AWS has in store for you:
- AWS Cloud Essentials
Boost Your Earning Potential in Just One Hour with this Crash Course in AWS Cloud Practitioner & Technical Essentials
- AWS Solutions Architect Associate
- Getting Started with Cloud Computing
Start Your Journey In the Cloud Computing Revolution
- Becoming a Cloud Expert: Microsoft Azure IaaS - Level 1
Plan, Deploy, & Monitor Virtual Machines
- Becoming a Cloud Expert: Microsoft Azure IaaS - Level 2
Monitor the Performance, Health, & Availability of Azure Services and Your Cloud Resources
- Becoming a Cloud Expert: Microsoft Azure IaaS - Level 3
Design a Resilient & Scalable Cloud Solution Using Traffic Load Balancers, Availability Sets and Scale Sets
- Azure Deployment for Node.js Applications
Discover How to Deploy Your Node.js Apps to Microsoft Azure & Make Them Accessible Online
Original Price Beginner Cloud Architect Professional Training Bundle Ft. Azure & AWS: $944
Wccftech Discount Price Beginner Cloud Architect Professional Training Bundle Ft. Azure & AWS: $39.99