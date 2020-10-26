  ⋮  

The Clario Privacy & Security App All-in-One Solution Is Available For A Massive 45% Discount – Avail Now

By
Oct 26, 2020 12:26 EDT
Clario Privacy & Security App

Ensuring that your online privacy isn’t breached can be a bit of a hassle. Especially, if you have to install a VPN, Adblockers, Anti-malware softare etc. separately. Wccftech has an all-in-one solution for your security and you will simply love it. Get the Clario All-in-One Privacy & Security App 1-Year subscription for a massive discount offer. The Clario Privacy & Security App is an amazing and you will not regret making this investment.

Clario Privacy & Security App Features

With cybercrime on the rise a simple VPN or anti-virus doesn’t cut it anymore. You need to ensure that you are protected at all times. This app is a real-time solution that prevent data breach, offers browser protection, blocks ads, and prevents malware issues and more. Here are highlights of what the Clario Privacy & Security App has in store for you:

  •  VPN with unlimited traffic encryption across mobile & desktop
  •  24/7 data breach monitoring & instant alerts if your info leaks online
  •  Safe browsing against malicious sites, phishing, fraud, & more
  •  Safe search shows you the ‘safe site’ statuses while you browse
  •  Adblocking lets you skip the unskippable & truly enjoy online browsing
  •  Anti-tracking stops web trackers & helps you to load webpages faster
  •  24/7 security on-demand experts stop smart speakers listening in on you to complex data breaches
  •  Ad blocking not available in the Clario Android app.

System Requirements

  •  Desktop
    o macOS version 10.12+
    o Approximately 200MB of available disk space + 600MB for antivirus files
  •  Mobile
    o iOS 11 or later
    o Android 7.0 or later
  •  Browser extension
    o Chrome 66 or later
    o Safari 10 or later

Important Details

  •  Length of access: 1 year
  •  This plan is only available to new users
  •  Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase
  •  Device per license: 3
  •  Access options: desktop & mobile
  •  Updates included

Hurry up and get the offer now!

Original Price Clario Privacy & Security App: $129
Wccftech Discount Price Clario App: $69.99

