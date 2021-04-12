Civilization VI’s Final New Frontier Free Update Will Finally Add Trebuchets, Rebalance Civs

Civilization VI’s New Frontier Pass has almost drawn to a close, as all of its new civs and leaders have been released at this point, but one more free update is in the works. This update is one players have been looking forward to as it will include a major rebalancing sweep of all the game’s civs (with expansions, there’s now 50 of them) and will include a few heavily fan-demanded additions including, yes, the return of trebuchets! The update doesn’t drop until later this month, but you can get a quick overview of what to expect in the following developer video.

For those who don't have time to watch, the next free update adds three new units available to all civs (line infantry, men-at-arms, and trebuchets), rebalances units, improves naval AI, and more. On the subject of civ rebalancing, it seems like buffs are coming for Spain, Khmer, China, Mapuche, and Canada (woo!) It also sounds like even more substantial changes, perhaps a full overhaul, is coming for the “much debated” Georgia. Of course, some civs will inevitably be getting nerfs as well, but Firaxis is holding back on that bad news for now.

Civilization VI’s New Frontier Pass introduced eight new civs for $40, including the Mayans, Gran Columbia, Ethiopia, Byzantium, Gaul, Babylon, Vietnam, and Portugal. It’s been a little while since we’ve posted about the New Frontier Pass, but you can catch up with overview trailers for Babylon, Vietnam, and Portugal, below.

Civilization VI is available now on PC, Xbox One, PS4, Switch, and iOS and Android tablets. The final free New Frontier Pass update arrives on April 22. No follow-up DLC has been announced, so this may be the final major update for Civ VI, period. So, what kinds of nerfs and buffs are you hoping for Civ fans?