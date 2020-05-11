Civilization VI “New Frontier Pass” Announced, Will Add New Civs, Leaders, Modes, and More

Civilization VI has included a ton of post-launch support, including a number of DLC packs and two full expansions, but the world conquering isn’t over yet! Firaxis has just announced the Civilization VI New Frontier Pass, which will offer six updates over roughly the next year, including 8 civilizations, 9 leaders, a variety of new game modes and other goodies. The first two updates will arrive in May and July and offer the Maya, Gran Columbia, and Eithopia as playable civs – the rest of the new factions have yet to be revealed. Check out a quick developer update from Firaxis, below.

WWE 2K Battlegrounds Arcade Brawler Revealed, Former Killer Instinct Boss Heading Next Sim

Here’s a rundown of everything included in the Civilization VI New Frontier Pass:

Pack #1: Maya & Gran Colombia Pack. Adds two new civilizations and leaders, one new game mode, new City-States, Resources, and Natural Wonders. Available May 2020.

Pack #2: Ethiopia Pack. Adds one new civilization and leader, one new game mode, one new District and two new Buildings. Available July 2020.

Pack #3: Adds two new civilizations and leaders, one new game mode, new World Wonders, and one new map. Available September 2020.

Pack #4: Adds one new civilization and leader, one new game mode, new City-States, and numerous new Great People. Available November 2020.

Pack #5: Adds one new civilization and two new leaders, one new game mode, a new District, and two new Buildings. Available January 2021.

Pack #6: Adds one new civilization and leader, one new game mode, new World Wonders, and one new map. Available March 2021.

It should be mentioned that some of the new New Frontier modes can only be played if you own the Gathering Storm and Rise and Fall expansions. Firaxis will also be continuing free updates for Civ VI, which will include the standard balance changes, as well as some unspecified free content and surprises.

Civilization VI is available now on PC, Xbox One, PS4, and Nintendo Switch. The first New Frontier Pass update arrives on May 21 on all platforms and will set you back $40.