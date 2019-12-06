The Cisco CCNA Routing & Switching Bundle Is Up For A Massive Discount For 24 Hours – Avail Offer Now

Some skills are essential than most in the world of technology. These skills include working with networks. If you don’t have these skills yet then you should strive to get them and we have something to help you. Wccftech is offering an amazing discount offer on the Cisco CCNA Routing & Switching Bundle and it will expire in a day, so avail it right away. In just a few hours, you will have acquire the skills to install, operate and troubleshoot networks!

Cisco CCNA Routing & Switching Bundle features

This training bundle contains modules that will help you with the help of exam simulators, presentations and much more. You will be able to deal with the training at your own pace. The courses include the knowledge of installing, operating and troubleshooting small to medium range networks. Here are highlights of what the Cisco CCNA Routing & Switching Bundle has in store for you:

Access 152 lectures & 39.5 hours of content 24/7

Get the knowledge & skills needed to install, operate and troubleshoot small to medium branch networks

Understand the basics of network infrastructure

Build the necessary foundational knowledge required for job roles such as network engineer, network specialist or network administrator

Learn Cisco switches, routers, basic migration of security threats & introduction to wireless networking concepts

Get the necessary knowledge & skills for IP, OSPF, ACLs (Ethernet and Access Control Lists), VLANs, Frame Relay, Serial Line Interface Protocol and EIGRP (Enhanced Interior Gateway Routing Protocol) protocols

Important Details

Length of time users can access this course: lifetime

Access options: web & mobile streaming

Certification of completion included

Redemption deadline: redeem your code within 30 days of purchase

Experience level required: intermediate

System Requirements

Internet access required

The courses have been brought to you by iCollege. They are known for providing quality education to people all around the world through online platforms.

Original Price Cisco CCNA Routing & Switching Bundle: $598

Wccftech Discount price Cisco CCNA Routing & Switching Bundle: $19

20% off using code GREENMONDAY20 (expires 12/10)