Chrono Trigger Upcoming Update to Add Ultrawide Support, Improved Operability and More
Chrono Trigger will receive a new update soon on PC and mobile that will add new features to the game.
The new update, which will go live on March 11th, will introduce full-screen display support up to 21:9 aspect ratio, improved operability, auto-battle speed boost, increased save slots, and more.
- Full-screen display support up to 21:9 aspect ratio.
- Improved operability.
- Auto-battle speed boost (x1.5).
- Save slots increased to 20.
- Extras section added to smartphone version.
A new trailer has also been released to showcase the new features coming later this week to Chrono Trigger. You can check out the trailer below.
Chrono Trigger is now available on PC via Steam, iOS, and Android.
CHRONO TRIGGER is the timeless role-playing classic developed by the ‘Dream Team’ of DRAGON QUEST creator Yuji Horii, Dragon Ball creator Akira Toriyama, and the creators of FINAL FANTASY. As the story unfolds, embark on a journey to different eras: the present, the middle ages, the future, prehistory, and ancient times! Whether you're a first-time player or a longtime fan, this epic quest to save a planet's future promises hours of enthralling adventure!
As the definitive version of CHRONO TRIGGER, not only have the controls been updated, the graphics and sound have also been revamped to make your adventure even more fun and enjoyable to play. To complete your journey, also included is the mysterious ‘Dimensional Vortex’ dungeon and the forgotten ‘Lost Sanctum’ dungeon. Meet the challenges presented to you and long-lost secrets may be revealed...
Stay in the loop
GET A DAILY DIGEST OF LATEST TECHNOLOGY NEWS
Straight to your inbox
Subscribe to our newsletter