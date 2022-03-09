Chrono Trigger Upcoming Update to Add Ultrawide Support, Improved Operability and More

Chrono Trigger will receive a new update soon on PC and mobile that will add new features to the game.

The new update, which will go live on March 11th, will introduce full-screen display support up to 21:9 aspect ratio, improved operability, auto-battle speed boost, increased save slots, and more.

Full-screen display support up to 21:9 aspect ratio.

Improved operability.

Auto-battle speed boost (x1.5).

Save slots increased to 20.

Extras section added to smartphone version.

A new trailer has also been released to showcase the new features coming later this week to Chrono Trigger. You can check out the trailer below.

Chrono Trigger is now available on PC via Steam, iOS, and Android.