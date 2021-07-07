Water Resistance Tester Is an Android App That Checks Your Phone’s IP Rating

Smartphone manufacturers always provide an IP or Ingress Protection rating with the handsets they sell, that is, if they have passed a series of tests. However, if you are curious and want to test out if your smartphone is water-resistant or not, there is an app called Water Resistance Tester that does the job. In this way, you do not have to dunk your device in water and permanently damage it just to find out if it can keep liquids from seeping inside the housing.

Water Resistance Tester Tests the Built-in Barometer on Your Smartphone to Provide You the Results

All things age, including your smartphone, and it is not just the electronics that degrade over time, but the seals protecting the handset. Water Resistance Tester, which is available on Google’s Play Store, tests the integrity of those seals using the barometer of your device. It is completely free to use, and if you check out the images below, we decided to test the app for ourselves to verify its accuracy.

We had a OnePlus Nord lying around, so we installed the app and decided to test the app. OnePlus has not marketed the Nord for having an IP rating, and sure enough, when we used our two thumbs to press down hard on the display, the app notified us what we already knew. However, just because you receive confirmation that the device you own is water-resistant does not guarantee it will continue working if you take it with you for a swim.

Most phone makers conduct tests in ‘fresh water’ conditions and warn owners that warranty will not apply to a smartphone that has received water damage. To confirm if a smartphone’s innards have been wrecked due to any liquid seeping inside, there are certain indicators placed on the logic boards that change color when coming in contact with any liquid.

In short, use Water Resistance Tester to give yourself some comfort regarding your smartphone’s protection levels, but steer clear of any water bodies while in possession of your device.

