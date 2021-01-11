Check Out The Best WhatsApp Alternatives That Offer Enhanced Privacy on iOS and Android

Internet messaging apps have come a long way with diverse competition in the market. One of the most prominent to stand out of the crowd is WhatsApp which is available on both, iOS and Android. Founded in 2009, the platform continued to grow over time, adding several features that the company saw fit according to the changing trend. Gaining over 2 billion users in 180 countries across the globe. However, the messaging app released an update recently that caters to sharing certain personal details of users with Facebook if you want to keep on using the app. This might not be an appealing condition for many of you and if you don't see the change appropriate, you can download a WhatsApp alternative.

Here Are The Best WhatsApp Alternatives Which Will Maintain Your Privacy and Offer a Better User Experience

Past February 8, 2021, you will need to agree to the new terms that Facebook has added in the latest WhatsApp update. The new privacy policy will allow the platform to share your personal information like your phone number, profile name, status messages, IP address, and more with Facebook. We know many of you might not be open to the change and might be looking to switch to a WhatsApp alternative. With that said, we have devised a list of apps that you can use instead of WhatsApp which will more or less deliver the same features.

Fix for M1 MacBook Air, Pro and mini Bluetooth Issues is on its Way

Telegram

One of the closest WhatsApp alternatives, Telegram delivers a user-friendly experience. In addition to this, it also looks strikingly similar to the internet messaging giant. Everything is stored in the cloud, so you can access your data easily. It features end-to-end encryption for better privacy and security. Moreover, it is also able to send disappearing messages that self-destruct after a given period of time, You can use the platform on your mobile devices, desktop, as well as the web.

Download Telegram from the App Store and Play Store

Signal

How to Use Dock on Apple Watch – Add or Remove Favorite Apps

If you're looking for a WhatsApp alternative that best caters to your security needs, Signal is the one to go for. It offers similar features to WhatsApp as it is end-to-end encrypted. However, the app is open-source which means that the app is available for the public to view. Ultimately, this makes it impossible for anyone to sneak in from the backdoor to access messages. Nonetheless, the security aspect is great enough for users to find it is a great WhatsApp alternative.

Download Signal from the App Store and Play Store

iMessage

iMessage is only available for iOS users on the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. If you're an Android user, you might not be able to make use of the application since Apple has not made it available as a cross-platform messaging app. Nonetheless, the features Apple has embedded in iMessage will exceed your expectations and the user-experience is overall clean, Features are rich and seamless and it just works like a charm. iMessage is available on the iPhone by default, all you have to do is just transition your preference from WhatsApp.

Facebook Messenger

Facebook Messenger is the company's popular messaging app. It offers a clean experience that you can customize according to your needs. If you're an Android user, you might find it as a pretty neat WhatsApp alternative. The app does not have to be integrated with Facebook and can be used as a standalone application as well. This allows you to message privately between individuals as well as groups.

Download Facebook Messenger from the App Store and Play Store

Wire

Wire offers better security than most internet messaging apps since it is protected by European data retention laws. It offers end-to-end encryption along with timed messages. One of the best features about Wire is its ability to use eight devices simultaneously which is abruptly important for people who own more than one phone. The conversations are rich and overall it is a clean experience. This makes it a great WhatsApp alternative.

Download Wire from the App Store and Play Store

That's all for our list, for now, folks. Do you have another WhatsApp alternative that matches and performs better? Let us know in the comments section below.