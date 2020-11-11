The second benchmark to hit the web today is the V-Ray 5 CPU & GPU performance suite from Chaos Group. The benchmark is free to download and lets users assess any combination of CPUs and GPUs that they want. As a bonus, Chaos Group has now added support for NVIDIA's RTX (Ray Tracing) technology too.

Chaos Group's V-Ray 5 CPU/GPU Benchmark Now Available For Download, Now Supports NVIDIA RTX Tech

The V-Ray 5 benchmark includes three complex test scenes that are designed to assess V-Ray performance on CPUs, GPUs, and the now newly added, NVIDIA RTX GPUs. You can grab the benchmark from the link provided below:

