Menu
Company

CFD Gaming Intros PCIe Gen 5 NVMe M.2 SSDs Rated at Up To 10 GB/s Speeds & Massive Heatsinks

Jason R. Wilson
Oct 15, 2022, 01:00 AM EDT
CFD Gaming Intros PCIe Gen 5 NVMe M.2 SSDs Rated at Up To 10 GB/s Speeds & Massive Heatsinks 1
Image source: CFD Gaming.

CFD Gaming reveals its newest SSDs based on PCIe Gen 5 NVMe M.2 specifications with up to 10 GB/s transfer speeds. The standard PCIe 5.0 interface will allow the company to produce fast read and write speeds of 10 GB/s and 9.5 Gb/s, respectively. Phison Electronics technology will be the backbone of the new drives, using the PS5026-E26 controller, while Micron's tech will offer the company's 3D TLC NAND flash memory type.

The new CFD Gaming PCIe Gen 5 NVMe M.2 SSDs offer write speeds of 9.5 GB/s and read speeds of 10 GB/s max

The new PCIe Gen 5 NVMe SSDs from CFD Gaming change their overall design. First, the company designed a 20mm heatsink larger than previous models.

Related StoryJason R. Wilson
3DMark Speed Way Benchmark Now Available, Test Your PCs Prowess In DX12 Ultimate & Ray Tracing

The company's website describes that they have chosen to use thermal paste, which references "thermally conductive silicone," in place of the last standard of thermal pads. This change is slated to offer better performance in conducting heat from both the heatsink and the SSD. A small fan is located on the top to allow for adequate cooling, but the website does not mention the size.

image001-26
image003-15
image002-19
2 of 9

The 2TB and 4TB PCIe Gen 5 NVMe SSD specifications show that the new line utilizes PCIe 5.0 x4 and assures consumers that they know the high read speed concerns. CFD Gaming guarantees the new SSDs will be up to twice as fast as the previous PCIe 4.0 SSDs.

Additional features of the CFD Gaming PG5NFZ are:

  • "Smart data processing" to assist in clearing disk space, especially when the space is low
  • "Predict & Fetch" automatically anticipates the following command from the system when it instructs a "Sequential Read command" to the drive. This new feature is expected to reduce the amount of data transfer and receiving speeds.
  • "SLC Caching" uses dynamic caching to improve performance and strengthen the life of the SSDs.

The company will also add an introductory 1TB option in the new PCIe Gen 5 NVMe SSD series.

The new CFD Gaming PG5NFZ SSDs are expected to launch in November for the 2 TB model, while no date or estimated manufacturer pricing has been announced for the 1 TB and 4 TB drives. All models are currently on pre-sale through the company. Interested customers will need to reach out to the company's representatives using this page.

JAN CSSD-M2M4TPG5NFZ: 4988755063388
CSSD-M2M2TPG5NFZ: 4988755063371
CSSD-M2M1TPG5NFZ: 4988755063364
capacity CSSD-M2M4TPG5NFZ: 4TB CSSD-M2M2TPG5NFZ:
2TB
CSSD-M2M1TPG5NFZ: 1TB
form factor M.2-2280-D2-M Double Sided M-Key
interface PCI Express Gen5 x4
protocol NVMe 2.0
cooling Cooling fan with integrated heat sink (cable length: 45cm, 5V connector)
controller Phison PS5026-E26
NAND flash Micron 3D TLC B58R
cache memory CSSD-M2M4TPG5NFZ: DDR4 8GB
CSSD-M2M2TPG5NFZ: DDR4 4GB
CSSD-M2M1TPG5NFZ: DDR4 2GB
Sequential Read (Max) CSSD-M2M4TPG5NFZ: 10 GB/s
CSSD-M2M2TPG5NFZ: 10 GB/s
CSSD-M2M1TPG5NFZ: 9.5 GB/s
Sequential Write (Max) CSSD-M2M4TPG5NFZ: 9.5 GB/s
CSSD-M2M2TPG5NFZ: 9.5 GB/s
CSSD-M2M1TPG5NFZ: 8.5 GB/s
Random Read (Max) CSSD-M2M4TPG5NFZ: 1500K IOPS
CSSD-M2M2TPG5NFZ: 1500K IOPS
CSSD-M2M1TPG5NFZ: 1300K IOPS
Random Write (Max) CSSD-M2M4TPG5NFZ: 1250K IOPS
CSSD-M2M2TPG5NFZ: 1250K IOPS CSSD-M2M1TPG5NFZ: 1100K
IOPS
TBW -
MTBF -
Warranty period 3 years

News Sources: CFD Gaming, VideoCardz

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:29
F1 2022 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:31
Cyberpunk 2077 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset + Psycho Raytracing | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:34
A Plague Tale 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:39
Microsoft Flight Simulator 4K Demo with NVIDIA DLSS 3.0 'Quality' Preset | NVIDIA RTX 4090
01:51
Enemies 4K Tech Demo with NVIDIA RTX 4090 | DLSS 3 + RT + Unity Engine
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
Filter videos by
Order