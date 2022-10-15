CFD Gaming Intros PCIe Gen 5 NVMe M.2 SSDs Rated at Up To 10 GB/s Speeds & Massive Heatsinks

CFD Gaming reveals its newest SSDs based on PCIe Gen 5 NVMe M.2 specifications with up to 10 GB/s transfer speeds. The standard PCIe 5.0 interface will allow the company to produce fast read and write speeds of 10 GB/s and 9.5 Gb/s, respectively. Phison Electronics technology will be the backbone of the new drives, using the PS5026-E26 controller, while Micron's tech will offer the company's 3D TLC NAND flash memory type.

The new CFD Gaming PCIe Gen 5 NVMe M.2 SSDs offer write speeds of 9.5 GB/s and read speeds of 10 GB/s max

The new PCIe Gen 5 NVMe SSDs from CFD Gaming change their overall design. First, the company designed a 20mm heatsink larger than previous models.

The company's website describes that they have chosen to use thermal paste, which references "thermally conductive silicone," in place of the last standard of thermal pads. This change is slated to offer better performance in conducting heat from both the heatsink and the SSD. A small fan is located on the top to allow for adequate cooling, but the website does not mention the size.

2 of 9

The 2TB and 4TB PCIe Gen 5 NVMe SSD specifications show that the new line utilizes PCIe 5.0 x4 and assures consumers that they know the high read speed concerns. CFD Gaming guarantees the new SSDs will be up to twice as fast as the previous PCIe 4.0 SSDs.

Additional features of the CFD Gaming PG5NFZ are:

"Smart data processing" to assist in clearing disk space, especially when the space is low

"Predict & Fetch" automatically anticipates the following command from the system when it instructs a "Sequential Read command" to the drive. This new feature is expected to reduce the amount of data transfer and receiving speeds.

"SLC Caching" uses dynamic caching to improve performance and strengthen the life of the SSDs.

The company will also add an introductory 1TB option in the new PCIe Gen 5 NVMe SSD series.

The new CFD Gaming PG5NFZ SSDs are expected to launch in November for the 2 TB model, while no date or estimated manufacturer pricing has been announced for the 1 TB and 4 TB drives. All models are currently on pre-sale through the company. Interested customers will need to reach out to the company's representatives using this page.

JAN CSSD-M2M4TPG5NFZ: 4988755063388

CSSD-M2M2TPG5NFZ: 4988755063371

CSSD-M2M1TPG5NFZ: 4988755063364 capacity CSSD-M2M4TPG5NFZ: 4TB CSSD-M2M2TPG5NFZ:

2TB

CSSD-M2M1TPG5NFZ: 1TB form factor M.2-2280-D2-M Double Sided M-Key interface PCI Express Gen5 x4 protocol NVMe 2.0 cooling Cooling fan with integrated heat sink (cable length: 45cm, 5V connector) controller Phison PS5026-E26 NAND flash Micron 3D TLC B58R cache memory CSSD-M2M4TPG5NFZ: DDR4 8GB

CSSD-M2M2TPG5NFZ: DDR4 4GB

CSSD-M2M1TPG5NFZ: DDR4 2GB Sequential Read (Max) CSSD-M2M4TPG5NFZ: 10 GB/s

CSSD-M2M2TPG5NFZ: 10 GB/s

CSSD-M2M1TPG5NFZ: 9.5 GB/s Sequential Write (Max) CSSD-M2M4TPG5NFZ: 9.5 GB/s

CSSD-M2M2TPG5NFZ: 9.5 GB/s

CSSD-M2M1TPG5NFZ: 8.5 GB/s Random Read (Max) CSSD-M2M4TPG5NFZ: 1500K IOPS

CSSD-M2M2TPG5NFZ: 1500K IOPS

CSSD-M2M1TPG5NFZ: 1300K IOPS Random Write (Max) CSSD-M2M4TPG5NFZ: 1250K IOPS

CSSD-M2M2TPG5NFZ: 1250K IOPS CSSD-M2M1TPG5NFZ: 1100K

IOPS TBW - MTBF - Warranty period 3 years

News Sources: CFD Gaming, VideoCardz