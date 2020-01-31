Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions Gets 8-Minute Long Gameplay Trailer

A new Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions trailer has been released today, showing plenty of gameplay.

The new trailer shows a match between the Toho Academy and Nakatsu Junior High School, complete with flashy special shots and techniques, as expected from a Captain Tsubasa game. You can check out the new trailer.

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions is currently in development by Tamsoft for PC, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. The game will feature a great looking cel-shaded presentation as well as an arcade football game experience.

The latest Captain Tsubasa game with toon shading and realistic effects! Part of the globally popular Captain Tsubasa series, this title has anime-like graphics that are familiar even overseas. The detailed presentation of every single style of our popular characters will heat up battles of the new Captain Tsubasa game! Super plays clashing in high-speed! “Arcade football action” This title adopts the arcade football genre that allows gamers to experience super plays in real time, one of the reasons Captain Tsubasa games are so popular. This is an exhilarating action game that enables players to enjoy scoring goals while performing dream skills against opponents at high speed by mastering the simple controls.

Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions launches on PC, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch sometime in 2020.